"Thought it was another round of golf": When a 17-year-old Charley Hull played down Solheim Cup

After turning professional in 2013, Charley Hull played her first Solheim Cup that year. It was the 13th edition of the tournament, which took place at the Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado. That year, before the Solheim Cup, Hull played at the RICOH Women's British Open, where she missed the cutline.

Following that, the then 17-year-old golfer played at the Solheim Cup alongside experienced players like Carlota Ciganda, Suzann Pettersen, Anna Nordqvist, Catriona Matthew, and more. Although it was Hull’s first year in the tournament, she saw Europe winning against the USA with a score of 10-18.

After tasting victory in the first year, Charley Hull shared her playing experience at the 2013 Solheim Cup as the youngest golfer in a 2015 YouTube interview by the channel Golfing World. In the interview session, she shared:

“I didn’t realize how big of a deal it was. I just thought it was another round of golf. I was excited to be picked for the team, though I remember missing a close friend’s birthday party for it. It wasn’t until after the event that I fully grasped its significance. Even now, I still don’t think about it too much—I just focused on winning my matches.” ( Timestamp: 4:40)

She continued, “I just thought, I’m playing against Paula Creamer, and I need to play good golf. I was about five or six under par, but I also missed a few short putts, so I was actually a little disappointed. The day before, Jodi and I had beaten Paula and Lexi on the last hole, so I knew I could do it again.” ( Timestamp: 5:30)

On the first day, Hull played the afternoon fourballs of the 2013 Solheim Cup along with Catriona Isobel Matthew against the US players Cristie Kerr and Michelle Sung Wie West. Hull’s team lost that match to the USA with 2 & 1. Hull played the second day fourballs with Jodi Ewart Shadoff against Paula Creamer and Lexi Thompson to win the match against the USA with 2 up.

In the singles, Hull defeated Paula Creamer with 5 & 4.

How is Charley Hull performing in the 2025 LPGA tournaments?

Golf: Solheim Cup-Europe at USA - Source: Imagn

Charley Hull played only two tournaments in the 2025 LPGA Tour schedule. Her first appearance was at the Founders Cup, where she finished at T19 with a score of 8 under 276.

She next appeared at the HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club, where she landed at T3 after scoring 5 under 139.

Here's the list of Charley Hull’s 2025 LPGA tournaments so far:

2025 LPGA Tournaments

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands at the Bradenton Country Club: T19, 68-72-66-70, 276 (-8)

HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course): T3, 69-70, 139 (-5)

