Tiger Woods struggled with form and fitness in 2016. He was out for almost two years recovering from back surgery. During this time, he gave a rare interview to Charlie Rose on the latter's PBS show. He got candid with Rose and opened up on several topics.

Asked about his comeback, Woods said he missed being out there competing with others and beating them.

"I like beating those guys and that's what I, that's why I practice all those hours is to be ready to take on those guys down the stretch. And do I miss it? Absolutely, 100 percent, and to be at my age now, at 40 years old, I'm the first one to admit I can't do the things I used to be able to do."

Charlie Rose then asked the legendary golfer if he was trying to find other ways to win. Woods said that he was a natural tactician and his methods helped him master his craft.

"Even when I was hitting the ball along and blown over top of bunkers, that was the strategy and so I used my mind and then eventually the method I used allowed me to master my craft."

On mental toughness, Woods believed he still had it and all he needed to do was get into a position to get it done. As per Tiger, his only regret was not staying for another year at Stanford.

"All the things I've been through are tough. Yes, they've been tough but they've been great for me but I wish I would have gone one more year at Stanford."

Tiger Woods on his parents' role in shaping his career

Tiger Woods with his parents (Image via Getty)

Rose asked the 82-time PGA Tour winner on whether he would be a golfer without his dad. Tiger Woods believes it was not just his dad but his mother also who had a significant role in who he is now.

"My mother was so supportive and so loyal and so great as a mother that there's no way [I would be the champion without her]"

Tiger Woods on his divorce

Tiger Woods was married to model Elin Nordegren from 2004 to 2010

Charlie Rose then went on to touch the sensitive topic of Woods and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren parting ways. The 15-time Major-winner said that Elin was one of his best friends and he knew he made some mistakes.

"It is because daddy made some mistakes and I much rather here have them here for me....I said that everybody makes mistakes and the reason why mommy's living in her house and daddy's living in his house is because daddy made mistakes," said Woods on the question of handling the situation with kids after his divorce.

At the time of the interview, Woods had won 14 Majors and none since 2008. Jack Nicklaus has 18. It was natural for Rose to question Woods if he still believed he had it in him to get to that number.

"I've accepted I'm gonna get more."

Since then, he has won one more Major (2019 Masters). Still three to go! The belief is still there nevertheless.

