There is no bigger name in the world of professional golf than Tiger Woods. Eighty-two titles, 15 majors, and an endless list of records define the legacy of the US veteran. If you were to get the chance to take golf lessons from the legend himself, how would you feel? This was the theme of Golf Digest's 2021 series, A Round With Tiger.

Tiger Woods was with Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade on one of the episodes of A Round With Tiger. The 13-time NBA All-Star and Olympic Gold medalist reminded Woods about one of the incidents when the 15-time Major winner gave the "quickest no" to Wade.

"I forgot what year it was but I came to Tiger Jam, probably like 12-13 years ago, a long time ago, and I came to watch you um... demonstrate yeah and you opened up for questions and of course, I raised my hand and I was like, 'Tiger! You think I could be good at golf'?' He was like, 'No.' Quickest no I have ever got and it still holds true."

Dwyane Wade has started focusing on his golf game more since turning to broadcasting after a 16-year career in basketball. He tried to pick Woods' brain while trying his hand at the game. However, the NBA legend humbly appreciated how good Tiger was.

"In my mind, I'm like, it don't really make sense the fact that he [Woods] can shoot like that and like that was what we would call bad shots right in our generation, that was a bad shot, but for him they are his shot, he's totally changed the game, it's amazing man."

Dwyane Wade's profile

Dwyane helped Miami Heat in winning three NBA titles

Dwayne Wade is a National Basketball Association legend. He won three NBA championships (2006, 2012, and 2013) as Miami Heat member. Wade debuted for the Heat in 2003 and made an immediate impact with an average of 16.2 points per game in the 2003–04 season.

The following season, his scoring average increased to 24.1 points per game. The season was good for the Heat overall as they reached the conference final but went down against the Detroit Pistons. Dwyane helped the Heat take their revenge against the Pistons the following season and eventually won the title. He won the Finals MVP trophy for his performance in the 2006 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. His next two NBA wins came in 2012 and 2013.

Wade has won two medals, bronze at the Athens Olympics 2004, and gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where the US team was undefeated throughout.

Tiger Woods' upcoming schedule

He was last seen playing in December at the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie, where they finished T-8. Apart from PNC, he played Capital One's exhibition event The Match. The ace golfer is still recovering from the plantar fasciitis he developed due to injuries from the 2021 accident. Tiger Woods is expected to play in the upcoming Masters as he is still hopeful of breaking Jack Nicklaus' 18 majors record.

Poll : 0 votes