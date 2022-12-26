Legend Tiger Woods was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he gave "presidential golf reviews".

“Trump? You said Presidents,” was Woods' answer when Colbert asked him about Trump.

Colbert played a little quiz with Tiger on Presidents as golfers.

The first name was George H. W. Bush.

"Fast. Good golfer. Yes, we play in about under two hours," Woods said.

On Bill Clinton, Tiger had a simple answer: "Lots of cuts."

"Lot of cuts at the ball or cutting corners?" Stephen asked subtley.

For Obama, Tiger felt he'd be very competitive and would hit straight.

"Extremely competitive, hits it straight," Tiger said. "Hard, hit it crooked, not longish."

Tiger was asked about his words on Arnond Palmer, who had passed away at the time.

"He was one of my heros. We became great friends. Got a chance to win his golf tournament a few times. As I come off the green, to have him give me a great bear hug is something that will always be special to see that photo on the green of us chitchatting," Tiger said on Palmer.

He also shared a story about when Palmer invited him to dinner when he was an amateur. Tiger said Palmer invited him to Silverado when he was at Stanford.

"I go and I pick his brain a little and I leave. My coach finds out, says did you pick up the tab if it's Arnold Palmer. I'm a college student. It's Arnold Palmer. So he says, well, I don't know about this. So he calls NC two As, three deem me ineligible. I had to write a check to Arnold Palmer for $25. I was at El Paso for the All American. He had to cash the check, send in a copy, and I was eligible to compete in the all American.

Tiger Woods' relationship with Trump

Woods received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from then President Trump in 2019 (Image via Reuters)

Tiger and Trump have known each other for a long time. He said they had played golf together and had dinner together.

"I've known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency," Tiger said, per Agence France-Presse.

Woods has always been diplomatic when asked about the former President's policies.

"No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office," said Tiger Woods to Agence France-Presse in 2018.

Tiger Wooods in the Masters 2023 list

Augusta National has released a list of eligible players for the upcoming Masters, which includes Tiger Woods. The banned LIV Golf players are also eligible under current rulings.

Tiger Woods still hasn't recovered from the plantar fasciitiis that he got after the terrible accident last year. Since then, Woods has only played a handful of tournaments.

Tiger played the Capital One exhibition The Match alongside Rory McIlroy. They lost to the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. The ace golfer was recently seen playing the PNC Championship with his son Charlie. Team Woods finished T-8 unlike last year when they were runner ups.

Poll : 0 votes