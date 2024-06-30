“Tiger woods is 6.5 Handicap…no way in hell Biden is a 6”: Fans react as Joe Biden makes wild claim amid Donald Trump golf battle

Amidst the recent debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, which involved a heated conversation around golf, one of the fans on social media mentioned Tiger Woods' handicap in reaction to Joe Biden's claims of having a 6 handicap.

According to the statistics from the USGA, only around 20.15% of male golfers in the US have a single-digit handicap. The fan tweeted a video of Joe Biden fumbling while speaking and wrote that Joe Biden cannot have a 6 handicap, and wrote (via X):

"BTW, Tiger Woods is a 6.5 handicap. There’s no way in hell Biden is a 6 handicap. This is not a 6 handicap in golf."

There were plenty of reactions to this tweet, with several fans expressing their surprise at Joe Biden's claim of being a 6 handicapper.

"I didn't think we were supposed to draw attention to Biden's handicap," a fan wrote.

One of the fans also pointed out that Tiger Woods' handicap is +6.5, not just 6.5, and wrote,

"Tiger is +6.5. Joes claim is that he is a -6, which still he is not. A lot of non golfers on here aren’t realizing + means under par. Meaning you are giving strokes to others in a handicapped match. - would apply to the number most people refer to. They get strokes," they said.

"I confirmed that he is fact a 6 handicap with the Wilmington Riverwalk Miniature golf course. How dare we question his honesty," posted one fan.

"Biden is certainly handicapped. I'll say my dad was at a 5 handicap for most of his golf career, but by the time he was 80 he could barely break 100. No way Biden is a 6. Tiger is likely +6.5 handicap meaning he has to add 6.5 strokes, not subtract," wrote one person.

"Maybe Biden’s 6 handicap is from a par 3 course with senior tees," quoted one fan.

What does Tiger Woods' +6.5 handicap mean?

Tiger Woods has enjoyed a phenomenal golfing career so far, with 15 major championship wins and 82 PGA Tour trophies. Even though pro golfers do not have a handicap, a fan claimed that Tiger's handicap is +6.5.

A +6.5 handicap means if Tiger Woods goes to a handicapped game, he would need to add 6.5 to his final score. However, at his peak, Tiger had a handicap index of around +9. His highest handicap index was +9.4 in 2008, while his lowest was +5.8 in 2020.

In 2024, Tiger Woods is struggling immensely with his game due to injuries as he finished 60th at the Masters and missed the cut at the 2024 PGA Championship and 2024 US Open.