Tiger Woods arrested for driving under influence of alcohol in Florida

by deevyamulani News 29 May 2017, 22:57 IST

Tiger Woods has been arrested for DUI in his hometown in Florida

What’s the story?

Former World No.1 golfer, Tiger Woods was arrested early on Monday morning near his Jupiter Island home in Florida. The Palm Beach Police arrested him for driving under the influence of alcohol. A statement by the police said that the incident occurred at around 3 am, in close proximity to the golfer’s restaurant, The Woods.

As per the Guardian, the troubled golfer, who has not played competitively since February, was arrested at 3 am, jailed at 7 am and was subsequently released on bail at around 11 am.

In case you didn’t know...

Tiger Woods is one of the most recognised faces in world sport and was till recently one of the richest athletes in the world. Throughout his career, Woods has won 14 golfing majors but has not managed to win any since 2008.

Woods has also been struggling for fitness of late and has not competed since February due to recurring back issues. He recently had a fourth surgery on his back but is still determined to get back to competing and has ruled out retiring from the sport.

Heart of the matter

While it may come as a shock to many, this is not the first time that Tiger Woods has been booked for a DUI offence. In 2009, the golfer had received a ticket for careless driving after he had knocked over a fire hydrant while reversing his car. This had happened around the time he had been discovered cheating on his wife.

All has not been well with Woods of late as he recently admitted to having some “dire times” during his extended injury absence.

What’s next?

Inspite of his seemingly chronic injury problems, the 41-year old has ruled out retirement and is aiming to get back to the sport after four surgeries on his problematic back.

Author’s take

Ever since news of his extra-marital affair broke, the golfer has seemed to be on the wane. He has not won a single major since his last one in 2008 and the dry spell looks likely to continue further with off-field controversies like DUI charges and broken fire hydrants continuing to distract him from the game. Woods’ legacy is being slowly tarnished by these transgressions and a career which once threatened to surpass the legendary Jack Nicklaus’ 18 major titles is now dying out with a whimper.