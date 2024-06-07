15-time Major championship winner Tiger Woods is set to play the 2024 US Open with an exemption. The PGA Tour legend is expected to address the media ahead of his 23rd appearance at the Major to be played at the Pinehurst No. 2 course.

The three-time US Open champion had been competing at the Major until his winning exemption expired last year. Having recieved an invite from the United States Golf Association, many fans speculate that this year might be Woods' last US Open appearance as he has never addressed the press on the Monday of a tournament.

According to NBC and Golf Channel's Brentley Romine, the time for Woods' press conference is yet to be announced. The unusual decision has led to speculation that Woods might have something important to announce.

Tiger Woods' US Open History

The 2024 US Open is the first time in Tiger Woods' career that he has failed to make the cut at the Major tournament. However, with 82 wins on the PGA Tour and three US Open victories, Woods has recieved a special invite from the United States Golf Association and will make his 93rd appearance at a Major at this year's edition of the US Open.

Woods secured his first US Open title in 2000 at the Pebble Beach Golf Course, and set the record with a massive 15-stroke lead. He fired up a total score of 12 under par 272 to tie the Major's score record set by Jack Nicklaus.

The 2002 US Open victory marked Tiger Woods' eighth Major championship win. Having defeated Phil Mickelson by a three-stroke margin, the win marked his eighth win in his last eleven starts of the season. He also became the first PGA Tour player to exceed the $30 million mark in career earnings with $1 million earned for the US Open victory.

Woods' appearance at the 2008 US Open caught the attention of golf fans worldwide as he was playing his first tournament in two months following surgery. Played at Torrey Pines Golf Club, Woods tied Rocco Mediate on the 72nd hole to enter into a sudden death playoff.

Mediate did not let the pressure get to him with the playoff stretching over 18 holes before he conceded. Tiger Woods' 2008 US Open victory was definitely one for the ages. The win marked his 14th Major victory on the PGA Tour.