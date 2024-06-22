Tiger Woods called “cocky” by Curtis Strange in 1996, who didn’t admit he was wrong until 2016 

Two-time US Open winner Curtis Strange once called Tiger Woods "cocky" and later regretted his statement. When Tiger Woods made his professional debut in 1996, he had an interview with Strange, and it was through that interaction that the latter made the assessment.

Strange and Woods talked about how much the latter was looking forward to his career as a professional golfer. At the time, Woods had already experienced a successful amateur career and was quite well-known in the circuit. However, the amateur tournaments were not really popular at that time.

Speaking to Strange, Woods said:

"I think if I play for solid rounds, we're off to a good start today. I can do that for three more days and I'll be very happy and a victor will also be nice."

Strange laughed when Woods mentioned "victory" and remarked that it seemed "cocky." Here's what Strange said:

"To me, that comes off as a little cocky or brash, especially talking to the other guys on tour who have been out here for years and have incredible records."

Years after making his initial claim, Curtis Strange later expressed regret and changed his mind in 2016 after a video of the 1996 interview went viral online. He said (via Golf Weekly):

“As far as the comment that went semi-viral, I think the world was thinking the same thing I said, for Christ’s sake. In the world of golf, sometimes second doesn’t suck. "

He also admitted that he was "wrong."

"I told Tiger years later, ‘I learned. Maybe I was wrong and you were right. Or maybe we were both right," Strange added.

It is important to note that Tiger Woods has emerged as one of the greatest golfers in history since making his professional debut in 1996. He has won over 100 professional tournaments in his illustrious career on the PGA Tour and has clinched 15 major trophies, the second-highest in the history of golf.

The interview between Tiger Woods and Curtis Strange took place in August 1996, and Woods went on to win his maiden PGA Tour event in October at the Las Vegas Invitational. He defeated Davis Love III in a playoff to clinch the victory. That same month, he won the Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic by defeating Payne Stewart by one stroke.

When Curtis Strange spoke about interviewing Woods again after a video of his famous 96' interview resurfaced

Years later, Curtis Strange regretted his comments about Tiger Woods, but he remained interested in having another one-on-one interview with the legend after their 1996 interview resurfaced on the internet in 2016.

Speaking to reporters, Strange admitted that he enjoyed the interview in 1996 and would love to do it again with Woods. He said (via Golf Weekly):

“I enjoyed doing it. I’d always wanted to do another one with him, after the fact, after his great play. Then this (resurfacing of that interview) came up, and I really wanted to do one after that.”

Curtis Strange started playing professionally in 1976 and has won 29 events in his career, including 17 PGA Tour tournaments and two Majors. He currently plays on the PGA Tour Champions.