‘Tiger Woods’: Golf fans pick 15X Major Champion despite Jack Nicklaus’s illustrious wins

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Oct 09, 2025 14:28 GMT
The 150th Open - Previews - Source: Getty
Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, The 150th Open (Image via Getty)

Tiger Woods' name comes up quite often in the debate surrounding the greatest golfer of all time. Recently, NUCLR Golf posted a poll on X (formerly known as Twitter) asking fans if they would pick the 15-time Major championship winner.

The golf media outlet had Woods up against one of the sport's most influential golfers, Jack Nicklaus. They posted a side-by-side comparison of the two professional golfers' achievements.

Here's a look at NUCLR Golf's latest post (via X @NUCLRGolf):

A NUCLR Golf-affiliated X profile commented on the post, siding with the 15-time Major championship winner over Nicklaus, who has won 18 Major championships. The profile also shared an iconic clip of Woods' chip-in at Augusta National's 16th hole at the 2005 Masters Tournament.

They wrote (via X @TWlegion):

"Tiger Woods"
Another fan stated that while Jack Nicklaus succeeds Tiger Woods in the most number of Major championships won, the latter is the 'best golfer.' The comment read (via X @justenholstein):

"Tiger obviously is the best golfer. Jack is the greatest major champion. 2 different things."
Some other fans also compared the debate to that of basketball's Michael Jordan and LeBron James. The fan wrote (via X @DigsiesGolf):

"I say Tiger but we’ll have this debate til the end of time. Same with MJ & LeBron."

Here's a look at a few other fans' comments who chose Tiger Woods to be the greatest golfer of all time over Jack Nicklaus (via X @NUCLRGolf):

"It's Tiger all the way. No one has played to his level. Not even close," wrote a fan.
A golf enthusiast stated, "If you talk about career achievements as in majors, yes Nicklaus is #1, but as far as the best golfing talent, aura and influence/legacy of all time it's Tiger Woods and it's not even close."
"2000-2001 Tiger was the greatest golfer ever, not even close," commented a fan.

Jack Nicklaus stepped down from playing competitive golf in 2005. On the other hand, Tiger Woods has not been competing much due to his injuries.

How many wins on the PGA Tour do Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus have?

Tiger Woods has played 378 tournaments on the PGA Tour since 1996, while Jack Nicklaus made a whopping 584 appearances from 1962 till he retired in 2005. The former has won 82 times, which is nine more victories than the 85-year-old.

However, Jack Nicklaus has more second-place finishes in tournaments on the circuit than the 49-year-old. He also has 286 finishes inside the top ten compared to the TGL co-founder's 199 finishes inside the top 10.

Jack Nicklaus also played more international tournaments than Tiger Woods. He bears eight more victories overseas compared to the latter's 12 wins abroad.

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda's budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

