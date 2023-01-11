Tiger Woods to Jason Day: 13 golfers who made $50 million on the PGA Tour

13 golfers in PGA Tour history have reached the $50 million landmark in official career golf earnings.

Tiger Woods was the first professional to breach the $50 million mark, while the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Jason Day are the newest entrants in the $50 million club. On the other hand, Adam Scott recently became the seventh to reach $60 million.

Tiger Woods' official money on the Tour stands at $120 million+ followed by Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, who have now joined the LIV Golf League. Woods is expected to stay at the top for quite a while.

Position: Golfer Money

1 Tiger Woods - $120,895,206

2 Phil Mickelson - $94,955,060

3 Dustin Johnson - $74,897,059

4 Jim Furyk - $71,507,269

5 Vijay Singh - $71,236,216

6 Rory McIlroy - $68,064,549

7 Adam Scott - $59,873,599

8 Justin Rose - $57,432,647

9 Matt Kuchar - $55,183,496

10 Sergio Garcia - $54,433,395

11 Jordan Spieth - $52,791,175

12 Justin Thomas - $50,953,830

13 Jason Day - $50,791,670

Jason Day is currently 13th on the list and it might take a while to see a 14th on this list.

Despite the multiple folds increase in prize money from this season, there are several reasons why it will take a while to see a new professional on the list.

South African veteran Ernie Els, who stands at 14th in the all-time list, is closest to the landmark with his earnings close to $49,339,400, only $660,600 less. However, considering Els now plays the Champions Tour more often, it seems hard for him to add anything to the regular Tour.

Bubba Watson, with earnings of $48,049,778, is at 15th, but he is also a member of the Saudi-backed league now. Behind Watson, we have Zach Johnson at ($47,768,230), Davis Love III ($44,959,243), and Steve Stricker ($44,936,354) on the list.

Who will be the next in the $50 million list?

Webb Simpson has the most realistic chance of becoming the next in the $50 million list

Webb Simpson is expected to become the next professional to earn $50 million. However, Simpson has earned $44,260,188 so far, still $5 million away from the mark. Given his age, Simpson still has a few years to add more sum to his account.

Other probable names include Stewart Cink(20) at $42,847,649 and Rickie Fowler(21) at $42,355,591. Fowler, who is just 34 has age on his side but needs to improve his game to get back to his best

Fowler could only earn $1,072,929 in the 22 events he featured in last season and had only made 13 cuts out of the 22. In the last three seasons, his combined earnings are just $3,110,142.

Charles Howell III ($42,025,458), David Toms ($41,901,709), and Brandt Snedeker ($40,539,179) are the next three on the list. While Howell III is now a LIV Golf member, the other two don't have form on their side.

The most recent in the $40 million club is Hideki Matsuyama. He might be the next $50 million club member as he is just 30 years old and has already raked in $40,439,137. Matsuyama stands 25th on the all-time list.

Poll : 0 votes