Tiger Woods lauds Scottie Scheffler's "iconic" foot movement and golf swing - "There's something different about him"

Scottie Scheffler has been compared to golf legend Tiger Woods many times due to his winning streak during the 2024 PGA Tour season. Scottie's iconic swing and footwork has produced 10 PGA Tour wins.

Tiger Woods spoke about Scheffler's footwork on 'The Today Show,' (2:06:00 - 2:26:00)

" His iconic foot movement belies what the club is actually doing through the golf ball: how good it is, how stable it is, how solid he hits it. You just stand back and you just watch the ball flight, there's something different about his. It's just so consistent."

Scottie Scheffler's footwork has sparked many conversations in the golf world. Despite having a non-conventional method, Scheffler has been able to produce a shot exactly the way he envisions it and has helped him win four PGA Tour events in his last five starts.

Tiger Woods said on "The Today Show" regarding Scheffler's consistency, (2:26:00 - 2:40:00)

"If he putts decent, he's going to win. If he putts great he blows away fields. If he has a bad putting week, he contends, He's just that good of a ball striker"

Scottie Scheffler's footwork explained

Many golfers around the world keep their feet firmly planted on the ground through impact and lift their trail foot off the ground after impact. Scottie Scheffler's feet move throughout his swing. Both his feet displace and shift behind and sometimes even forward as he hits the ball.

Scheffler's feet remain more or less stable as he hits shorter shots or wedges. However, on shots he needs to use full power on drives and long irons, he moves his feet most of the time.

The World No. 1's footwork can be explained. Scheffler starts his swing with his feet firmly planted into the ground. As he starts his swing, he transfers his body weight on to his trail foot creating a lateral shift.

After he reaches the top of his swing, Scheffler begins his down swing and generates power by using ground force to his advantage and shifting weight on to his lead foot creating the turn. He pushes his body off the ground by using his feet to generate more power to create vertical force and enable a solid club head release through impact.