The PGA Tour has been marked by Tiger Woods due to his exceptional skills and numerous achievements. Woods has amassed an incredible 5,577 birdies on the PGA Tour until 2023.

He made an impression in his first season, leading the charts for birdies per round with an impressive average of 4.25. In a season that spanned 1,458 holes, Woods made a remarkable 344 birdies, which set the stage for his future dominance.

After a successful amateur and college golf career, Woods turned professional in 1997 and started his journey on the PGA Tour. As Woods demonstrated his birdie-making talent in later seasons, the trend continued.

He won the PGA Tour statistics for the most average birdies per 18 holes in eight seasons. His reputation as one of the greatest golfers of all time has been strengthened as he achieved this feat in 1999, 2000, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2009.

While his birdie count is more than impressive, it's worth noting that his initial birdie on the PGA Tour was in 1992 at the Los Angeles Open. Woods' beginnings at Riviera Country Club were marked by a two-putt birdie on the par-5 1st hole when he was 16 years old.

“I teed the ball up and I was totally fine with my practice swings, no big deal. I get over the golf ball, no big deal. Look down the fairway, like ho hum, it's an easy tee shot from No. 1 at Riv. I take it back and the club felt like it weighed like eight tons. I didn't know if I could get it to the top of my swing. I’d never felt the club get that heavy. I was nervous, like I always am before an event, but I had never felt so awkward going back," he remembers.

Tiger Woods has been a major contributor to the PGA Tour Enterprises board of directors as vice-chairman further cementing his contribution to the world of golf in addition to his on-course achievements.

Tiger Woods returned to action at Riviera in February

Although Tiger Woods has faced personal and physical challenges throughout his career, including a self-imposed hiatus and multiple back surgeries, he has consistently showcased resilience and determination. His return to the game in recent years has been met with enthusiasm by fans and experts alike.

Some of the most prestigious golf courses in the world have been conquered by Tiger Woods, from Augusta National to the challenging St. Andrews. The Masters, The U.S. Open and the Open Championship are examples of iconic tournaments where his birdie count includes many memorable moments.

The amount of birdies Tiger Woods will add to his already impressive count is still unknown as he continues his professional journey. The fact that he returned to action at Riviera in February and plans to start more games throughout the season suggests that he's not done yet.