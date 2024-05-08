Tiger Woods to re-scout 2024 PGA Championship course after first failed mission

Tiger Woods will be playing the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. Woods received entry into the tournament with a winners exemption as he won the PGA Championship four times in his career, one of which was also played at Valhalla Golf Club.

Woods was meant to scout Valhalla Golf Club on Monday, May 6, ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship, but it was cancelled due to bad weather. He will attempt to do another scouting mission on May 8.

After facing numerous physical health issues, Tiger Woods aims to play all four Majors in the season, ensuring that he competes in at least one tournament each month.

The 2024 PGA Championship will be Wood's third start at the Valhalla Golf Club after a missed cut at the golf course in 2014. If his scouting mission goes sucessfully, he would gain an advantage over other PGA Championship players and also see if he's able to walk all 72 holes of the course following a subtalar fusion surgery in his ankle done in early 2023.

Tiger Woods' PGA Championship history

Tiger Woods has won the PGA Championship four times in his career. He had back-to-back victories in 1999 and 2000, and defended his 2006 PGA Championship title with another win in 2007.

Woods was just 23 years old when he won the PGA Championship for the first time in 1999 at Medinah Country Club to mark his second Major win. He won by one stroke ahead of Sergio Garcia.

The American successfully defended his title at the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club where he defeated Bob May in a sudden death playoff that lasted for three holes. Woods and May tied with a score of 18 under par, setting the PGA Championship record.

Wood's 2006 victory was back at the Medinah Country Club, marking his 12th Major title, after winning by a five-stroke margin.

He returned to the Championship again in 2007 to successfully defend his title and became a four-time PGA Championship winner.

Tiger Woods, however, missed the cut at the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.