Tiger Woods once revealed biggest regret in life

Tiger Woods once revealed the biggest regret he had in his life, even after having a decorated career in sports. He has cemented his name among the world's best sports stars.

But despite that, Tiger Woods regretted not being able to spend more time at Stanford University. The American enrolled in college back in 1994 and had an incredible career at the collegiate level. However, in just two years, in 1996, he started his professional journey.

In one of his interviews with CBS Morning in October 2016, Tiger Woods reflected on his biggest regret of his career, saying (at 2:27):

"Well, it is a burden in the sense that it's the amount of obligations that I have a tournament, the anonymity that was lost. If you look back the only regret I have in life is not staying another year at Stanford."

"I wish I would have done. I've learned that all the things I've been through are tough yes they've been tough but they've been great for me but I wish I would have gone one more year at Stanford," he added.

Woods spent two years at Stanford University, where he won the William H. Tucker Invitational in 1994, and the next year, he won the U.S. Amateur title. He was awarded Stanford's Male Freshman of the Year for his impressive collegiate career.

Tiger Woods' daughter followed in his footsteps, planning to join Stanford University

Although Tiger Woods regrets not being able to spend more time at Stanford University, his daughter, Sam Woods, is following in his footsteps and is reportedly planning to join Stanford University for her further studies. She will complete her schooling at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach this year, following which she will be moving to Stanford.

Sam is a soccer player and has played the sport at The Benjamin School. Meanwhile, her younger brother, Charlie, plays golf like his father.

In one of his interviews with Golf.com back in 2018, Tiger Woods opened up about his kids' interest in sports, saying:

"They’re keen into soccer; if they want to play golf, that’s great. If they don’t, that’s fine, too. As long as they have a good time playing sports. I find that a lot of fun now, to be able to physically get out and pass the ball around with them. I get such a big kick out of watching them compete and play. It’s so much fun to see how happy and passionate they are about soccer."

Notably, Sam Woods served as the caddie for Tiger Woods during the PNC Championship in 2024. The 15-time Major winner played at the father-son challenge with Charlie as a team, while Sam was their caddie for the event.

