Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL: A look at the tournament's innovative format

Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy have co-founded a new golf league that includes advanced tech and live action along with many prominent golfers from the PGA Tour. The league will commence on the 9th of January and will be seen on ESPN and ESPN+. Additionally, the founders also revealed the number of teams participating in the competition.

According to a recent announcement by founders Woods, Mcllroy and CEO Mike McCarley, TGL is set to feature six teams of four golfers presented by SoFi. Interestingly, the format of TGL is quite captivating and will include three players competing for each team in a modern-day player match format.

The founders also released the names of PGA Tour golfers who will be featuring in the upcoming league. The star lineup of players will include Tiger Woods, Rory Mcllroy, Keegan Bradley, Cam Young and Sahith Theegala.

Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy's TGL will have an intriguing format

The much-awaited TGL league will introduce many new aspects to the world of golf and Tiger Woods is at the forefront of it along with Irish golfer Rory Mcllroy. The format of the league is fascinating and will include the latest tech available in the world of golf.

The games will be played at the custom-built SoFi Center that will have a first-of-its-kind data-driven virtual course and will be a tech-infused short game complex. Interestingly, the fan experience will also be high-energy and will include all the essential tech and features for every shot played.

In total, the management has decided to hold 15 matches in the inaugural season, followed by the semi-finals and the finals match. The format of the tournament is extremely interesting and can invoke high levels of fan engagement. However, the verdict still remains until the tournament has officially started.