Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL League: Meet the 6 teams and their rosters for the 2025 debut

The inaurgal season of the newly formed TGL league is expected to start on January 2025. The league will be played in a team format and the leaderboard will run on points. There are currently six teams in the TGL league which was founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and TMRW Sports.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at the teams and their rosters:

1.Los Angeles Golf Club

Players:

Collin Morikawa

Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose

Sahith Theegala

Founding Investors:

Serena Williams

Venus Williams

Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Investors:

Alex Antetokoun

Giannis Antetokoun

Kostas Antetokoun

Thanasis Antetokoun

Alex Morgan

Servando Carrasco

Michelle Wie West

2. Boston Common Golf

Players:

Rory McIlroy

Keegan Bradley

Adam Scott

3. Atlanta Drive GC

Players:

Justin Thomas

Patrick Cantlay

Billy Horschel

Lucas Glover

Team Owner:

Arthur M. Blank

4. Jupiter Links GC

Players:

Tiger Woods

Max Homa

Kevin Kisner

Tom Kim

Team Owners:

TGR Ventures

David Blitzer

5. New York Golf Club

Players:

Cameron Young

Matt Fitzpatrick

Xander Schauffele

Rickie Fowler

Team Owners:

Cohen Private Ventures (CPV) (Andrew B. Cohen, Terri Oronzio, Shelly Singh-Camargo, and Brian Reilly)

New York Mets (Billy Meditz)

6. The Bay Golf Club

Players:

Ludvig Åberg

Wyndham Clark

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Investors:

Avenue Sports Fund

Andre Iguodala

John Stones

Leonardo Fioravanti

Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson

Alex Albon

Kanoa Igarashi

TGL Format Explained

The TGL founded by Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and TMRW Sports will run on a league format and teams will have five matches played per team and will be awarded points.

The one of a kind virtual golf tournament will have players hit into a 64 foot wide 'ScreenZone' from 35 yards out off tee boxes with real sand, fairway grass and rough.

Shots less than 50 yards will be played on the shot game zone called the 'Green Zone'. It has a 97-yard long area with changing slopes and conditions with greens that can rotate to change topography.

A refferee will be present with timeouts for players to recover and ice their bodies. With raised stakes, played will be miked up to create a one of a kind viewer experience.

The shot clock only gives players 40 seconds to hit their shot. A penalty will be given to the whole team if a player exceeds the time.

Each hole counts for one point. In case of a tie, the winners will be decided in a closest to the pin competition. Players will compete two hours each week with two sessions. The Triples will be played for holes 1 to 9 and Singles will be played on holes 10 to 15.

In Triples, players play a 9-hole three versus three alternate shot format and singles will have 6 holes with one on one play.

The top four teams at the end of the season will face a single elimination playoff. Two winners from that will compete for the championship title in a best of three format.

Expand Tweet