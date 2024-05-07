Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL League: Meet the 6 teams and their rosters for the 2025 debut

The inaurgal season of the newly formed TGL league is expected to start on January 2025. The league will be played in a team format and the leaderboard will run on points. There are currently six teams in the TGL league which was founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and TMRW Sports.
Here's a look at the teams and their rosters:
1.Los Angeles Golf Club
Players:
Collin Morikawa
Tommy Fleetwood
Justin Rose
Sahith Theegala
Founding Investors:
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Alexis Ohanian
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
Investors:
Alex Antetokoun
Giannis Antetokoun
Kostas Antetokoun
Thanasis Antetokoun
Alex Morgan
Servando Carrasco
Michelle Wie West
2. Boston Common Golf
Players:
Rory McIlroy
Keegan Bradley
Adam Scott
3. Atlanta Drive GC
Players:
Justin Thomas
Patrick Cantlay
Billy Horschel
Lucas Glover
Team Owner:
Arthur M. Blank
4. Jupiter Links GC
Players:
Tiger Woods
Max Homa
Kevin Kisner
Tom Kim
Team Owners:
TGR Ventures
David Blitzer
5. New York Golf Club
Players:
Cameron Young
Matt Fitzpatrick
Xander Schauffele
Rickie Fowler
Team Owners:
Cohen Private Ventures (CPV) (Andrew B. Cohen, Terri Oronzio, Shelly Singh-Camargo, and Brian Reilly)
New York Mets (Billy Meditz)
6. The Bay Golf Club
Players:
Ludvig Åberg
Wyndham Clark
Min Woo Lee
Shane Lowry
Investors:
Avenue Sports Fund
Andre Iguodala
John Stones
Leonardo Fioravanti
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Alex Albon
Kanoa Igarashi
TGL Format Explained
The TGL founded by Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and TMRW Sports will run on a league format and teams will have five matches played per team and will be awarded points.
The one of a kind virtual golf tournament will have players hit into a 64 foot wide 'ScreenZone' from 35 yards out off tee boxes with real sand, fairway grass and rough.
Shots less than 50 yards will be played on the shot game zone called the 'Green Zone'. It has a 97-yard long area with changing slopes and conditions with greens that can rotate to change topography.
A refferee will be present with timeouts for players to recover and ice their bodies. With raised stakes, played will be miked up to create a one of a kind viewer experience.
The shot clock only gives players 40 seconds to hit their shot. A penalty will be given to the whole team if a player exceeds the time.
Each hole counts for one point. In case of a tie, the winners will be decided in a closest to the pin competition. Players will compete two hours each week with two sessions. The Triples will be played for holes 1 to 9 and Singles will be played on holes 10 to 15.
In Triples, players play a 9-hole three versus three alternate shot format and singles will have 6 holes with one on one play.
The top four teams at the end of the season will face a single elimination playoff. Two winners from that will compete for the championship title in a best of three format.