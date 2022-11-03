Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy's business venture: Everything you need to know about TMRW Sports

In August 2022, PGA Tour stars Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy announced the formation of their business venture called, TMRW Sports, during the Open Championships. They were joined by sports executive Mike McCarley, who is the third co-founder and will also act as the CEO of the company.

Pronounced as 'tomorrow', the company focuses on building progressive projects using technology that will revolve around sports, media, and entertainment. It will also focus on developing sports experiences using media and technology.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have not only been successful in the sport but have contributed to many projects outside the golf course. With TMRW Sports, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have broadened their entrepreneurship portfolio. For Woods, this venture will join the TGR Ventures portfolio, which includes other projects like TGR Design, Full Swing Golf, PopStroke, and The Woods Jupiter.

“I am excited to work with TMRW Sports in bringing people more access to sports,” Woods said in the press release. “So many athletes, entertainers, and people I meet from all walks of life share our passion for sports, but they also share our desire to build a better future for the next generation of sports fans. Together, we can harness technology to bring fresh approaches to the sports we love,” he added.

The company will also join McIlroy's Symphony Ventures portfolio that includes: Whoop, Golf Genius, Golf Pass, and many more.

McIlroy said:

"For the last few years off the course, I’ve been focused on helping to lead golf into its digital future. Now, by joining forces with Tiger, Mike, and other TMRW Sports partners, we can shape the way that media and technology improve the sports experience. In a world where technology provides us with so many choices for using our time, we want to make sports more accessible for as many people as possible.”

Meanwhile, CEO McCarley assured the company is focused on accelerating the evolution of sports with several interesting projects in development.

TGL is the first venture of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports

Within no time, the company announced its plans to launch its first project, a tech-infused golf league (TGL), in partnership with the PGA Tour. The new league will host six teams with three PGA Tour players each that will play 15 regular-season matches on a virtual course followed by semi-finals and finals. The players will also get an opportunity to have an ownership stake in the league.

The league will feature 18-hole matches that will take place every Monday night. The league's inaugural season is slated to tee off in January 2024.

The teams will use simulators for long shots and play live shots for shorter ones that will only take two hours. TGL brings together an altogether different experience for fans to watch live professional golf using technology from a custom build venue.

It is pertinent to note that recently, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's enterprise garnered investment from a high-profile roster of investors, including sportspeople, businessmen, and institutional investment companies. It recently released its list of investors, including icons from sports, finance, and cultural backgrounds. Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton, and Stephen Curry are a few of the top investors to back TMRW sports.

With an innovative concept and extensive investment support, it will be exciting to see what all ventures the company brings live to action for an overall different sporting experience.

