The New York Golf Club has defeated the top-seeded Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) in the first semifinal of Tiger Woods' and Rory McIlroy's TGL. New York won the match 6-4 at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

After the win, TGL's official page used a cinematic GIF, starring Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone, who has a net worth of $400 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. In the GIF from Rocky IV, Stallone's character Rocky Balboa could be seen knocking down Ivan Drago. Balboa was the underdog in the match as he faced the unbeatable Soviet fighter Ivan Drago.

The analogy seemed apt as after the completion of group stage matches, Los Angeles was on top of the standings with four wins in five matches. It's only loss came against Atlanta Drive Golf Club, that too in overtime. In contrast, New York lost its first two matches and barely made it to the playoffs. In the group stage, it was defeated by Los Angeles in overtime.

Here's a hole-by-hole score of the first TGL playoff match between New York Golf Club and Los Angeles Golf Club:

Triples Format (Holes 1–9):

Hole 1: NY 0 - 1 LA

NY 0 - 1 LA Hole 2: NY 1 - 0 LA

NY 1 - 0 LA Hole 3: NY 0 - 0 LA

NY 0 - 0 LA Hole 4: NY 1 - 0 LA

NY 1 - 0 LA Hole 5: NY 0 - 1 LA

NY 0 - 1 LA Hole 6: NY 0 - 0 LA

NY 0 - 0 LA Hole 7: NY 0 - 0 LA

NY 0 - 0 LA Hole 8: NY 1 - 0 LA

NY 1 - 0 LA Hole 9: NY 0 - 0 LA

Singles Format (Holes 10–15):

Hole 10: NY (Xander Schauffele) 1 - 0 LA (Collin Morikawa)

NY (Xander Schauffele) 1 - 0 LA (Collin Morikawa) Hole 11: NY (Rickie Fowler) 1 - 0 LA (Tommy Fleetwood)

NY (Rickie Fowler) 1 - 0 LA (Tommy Fleetwood) Hole 12: NY (Cameron Young) 0 - 1 LA (Sahith Theegala)

NY (Cameron Young) 0 - 1 LA (Sahith Theegala) Hole 13: NY (Xander Schauffele) 1 - 0 LA (Collin Morikawa)

NY (Xander Schauffele) 1 - 0 LA (Collin Morikawa) Hole 14: NY (Rickie Fowler) 0 - 0 LA (Tommy Fleetwood)

NY (Rickie Fowler) 0 - 0 LA (Tommy Fleetwood) Hole 15: NY (Cameron Young) 0 - 1 LA (Sahith Theegala)

Final Score:

New York Golf Club (NYG): 6

6 Los Angeles Golf Club (LA): 4

New York's Xander Schauffele says that "comeback isn't complete yet" after TGL's first semifinal playoff match

After the win, New York Golf Club's Xander Schauffele acknowledged the tough start to the season but noted that they always believed a comeback was possible.

He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, it was a tough start to the season. It's definitely -- I think we all thought it was possible just to try and come back and get to where we've gotten. The comeback isn't complete yet, but it's definitely nice to be here."

New York Golf Club's Cameron Young was asked what he learned as a team from that first match to tonight. He said:

"I think we've just learned how to play the game well and kind of figure it out, just how to get comfortable. We've played better and better, so I think it's just been a team effort, and all four of us have done some clutch things and gotten us through to this point now."

New York Golf Club will face the winner of the second semi-final of TGL between Atlanta Drive Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club. The final will be held on Monday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 25.

