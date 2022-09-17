Tiger Woods Trophy room pictures. How many trophies does he have?

Tiger Woods is the most decorated golfer of all time with 15 Majors and 82 PFA Tour wins to his name, a record that matches only a few. He only trails behind Jack Nicklaus for Most Majors Wins and is among the only five golfers in history who have won a career grand slam. Considering his victorious sporting career so far, there's no doubt that he holds a collection of trophies.

The way Tiger Woods organizes his trophies is worth a watch. He is very cautious with his 15 Major trophies and has a perfect way of organizing them.

In an interview with CBS Sports, Woods was asked how he had arranged all his trophies.

He said:

“I have four shelves and so I’ve been lucky enough because I have four shelves, each one has their own section. They have their own row.”

This implies that Woods has one shelf for each Major tournament. However, he hasn't added more to that collection since winning The Masters three years ago.

Tiger Woods unaware where some of his trophies are

Interestingly, Tiger Woods has so many trophies that is now aware of where some of them are.

At a press conference ahead of the Masters, Rory McIlroy revealed that Woods only displays trophies he won at the Majors. McIlroy said:

"I went over to Tiger's house a few weeks ago to see him, and in his family room he's got his trophy cabinet and it's his 15 major trophies.

"I said, 'That's really cool. Where are all the others?'"

Hearing this, Woods answered:

"My mom has some, and a few are in the office, and a few are wherever."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Watch



Rory McIlroy has been to visit Tiger Woods and that has given added motivation to succeed this weekWatch #TheMasters live and exclusively on Sky Sports Rory McIlroy has been to visit Tiger Woods and that has given added motivation to succeed this week 💪📺 Watch #TheMasters live and exclusively on Sky Sportshttps://t.co/z8ExpvzCNg

McIlroy is a former World No. 1 golfer, having spent over 100 weeks in that position. He was surprised to hear Woods' statements. McIlroy said:

"So how easy that must have felt for him to win all the others. That was just always in my mind — he talked about these are the four weeks that matter. So, the weeks that didn't matter, you know, he racked them up at a pretty fast clip."

He also said that he was continuously thinking about Woods on his way home. He added:

"I'm just thinking to myself, how easy it must that have felt for him if all he cared about were four weeks a year. The other stuff must have been like practice. So that's like a really — that's a cool perspective to have.Yeah, that’s all I could think about on the way home."

Meanwhile, Woods was resting at home, recuperating after serious leg surgery following a major car accident. However, he came back finishing 47th at The Masters and withdrew from the PGA Championship this year.

Tiger Woods holds 109 career titles to his name. Not including team trophy wins such as the Rhyder Cup, 94 trophies are out there, but he is not sure where they are. The learning from this is that The Majors is what you'll be remembered for and moroever the player will remember after retirement.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far