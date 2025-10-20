Tiger Woods’ world rankings timeline: OWGR rise and fall explored

Tiger Woods had slipped outside the top 2000 in the Official World Golf Rankings. He is on the verge of disappearing from the rankings by the 2026 Masters.

Ad

The American golfer has limited his golf outings in the last few years. This season, he did not play any tournaments and had fallen in the rankings.

Below is the timeline of Tiger Woods’ OWGR ranking over the years:

Tiger Woods’ world rankings timeline

1996: When he turned pro

Tiger Woods started his professional journey in 1996, and that year he played in a total of 13 tournaments. He won two tournaments and had two finishes in third place. He ended the year ranked 33rd in the OWGR.

Ad

Trending

1997: Tiger Woods became number one in the world

Tiger Woods topped the OWGR in 1997, a year after he turned pro. He started the year ranked 33rd, and after winning the Mercedes Championship, he had a significant jump in the standings, reaching 23rd place.

He then won the Masters in 1997 and jumped from 13th to 3rd, the first time in the top 10. After finishing T19 at the US Open, he reached number one in the world. However, he struggled at the Buick Championship that year, slipping down to second place before regaining the number one spot after winning the Motorola Western Open, and maintained the top spot for a few weeks. He ended the year ranked second in the world.

Ad

1998-2003: Tiger Woods’ dominance in the OWGR

The 15-time major winner had an incredible career from 1998 to 2003 and maintained his dominance in the OWGR rankings. He settled in second place at the Mercedes Championship in 1998 and again jumped to number one in the rankings, which he maintained for a few weeks on the PGA Tour. But he slipped down to second place after a T8 finish at the 1998 Masters. He ended each year from 1998 to 2003 ranked number one in the world.

Ad

2005-2009: Tiger Woods’ another streak of OWGR No. 1

Woods ended the 2004 year ranked number two in the world, but the next year he again ended ranked number one. He had another long streak to remain at the top by the end of the year, from 2005 to 2009.

2010-2013: Woods’ journey to regain the number one spot

Tiger Woods suffered an injury in 2009 in a car crash on Thanksgiving Day and then struggled with his game. He had a tough time on the greens and struggled to top the rankings for a few years. In 2013, he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and officially returned to number one for the first time since 2010. He ended the year ranked number one.

Ad

2015: Tiger Woods slips outside the top 100

Woods slipped out of the top 100 in 2015. He started the year ranked 47th in the world and then missed a few tournaments. He underwent back surgery in 2014 and another one in 2015.

He did not play a tournament after the 2015 Farmers Insurance Open and then returned at the Masters, where he finished T17. He was ranked 111th before the major and jumped to 101st after the tournament.

Ad

2022: Tiger Woods outside the top 1000

Woods did not play any tournaments in 2021, and when he returned in 2022, he struggled with his game. He slipped outside the top 1000 after missing the cut at the 150th Open Championship.

2025: Tiger Woods ranked outside 2000

Woods is currently ranked 2084th in the world. He did not play any tournament this season and has slipped further in the rankings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads. Know More