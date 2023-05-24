TMRW Sports led by Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy gets investments from stars like Justin Bieber and DJ Khaled

TMRW Sports, a venture led by golf stars Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, added Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, and other artists to its team of investors on Wednesday. The announcement was made by former television executive Mike McCarley, one of the company's founders.

In addition to Bieber and Khaled, the other music industry stars joining TMRW Sports are Macklemore, Jake Owen, and Darius Rucker.

McCarley issued a statement to introduce the musicians as investors in TMRW Sports. Here's how he put it, according to CBS:

"Golf is thriving from a surge in cultural relevance that spans generations and demographic groups. These entertainers come from different walks of life and have different fanbases, but all share a real passion for golf and, in their own ways, can introduce golf to new fans."

He added:

"Their addition rounds out the collective expertise and reach of the TMRW Sports investor group across finance, sports business, technology, and media. We appreciate their support and their collective one billion social followers will further fuel TMRW Sports' upcoming projects fusing sports and tech."

Thus, these musical stars joined a very eclectic team of investors, which includes sports executives from various professional leagues, as well as active and retired athletes such as Mike Trout, Dwyane Wade, and Shaquille O'Neal.

What is TMRW Sports?

TMRW Sports is a venture launched last year, with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Mike McCarley as the main founding partners. It is a technology-focused company that, according to its inaugural press release, will have "forward-thinking approaches to sports, media, and entertainment."

Woods was in charge of making the start-up public. This is what he said at the time, according to CBS:

"So many athletes, entertainers, and people I meet from all walks of life share our passion for sports, but they also share our desire to build a better future for the next generation of sports fans. Together, we can harness technology to bring fresh approaches to the sports we love."

Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa, among others, are set to play in the TGL (Image via Getty).

Specifically, the plan is to launch a golf league, tentatively called the TGL Golf League, by 2024. It is envisioned that 18 PGA Tour golfers will play in the circuit, grouped into six teams of three men each.

The proposed schedule is a season of 15 regular one-day matches. The great novelty is that it will be played on virtual courses in a tailor-made scenario.

As stated at the time of its launch, the TGL Golf League intends to complement the PGA Tour, so it has scheduled its calendar for Monday nights in prime time. To date, PGA Tour stars such as Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, as well as Woods and McIlroy, are scheduled to participate in the circuit.

