Tom Hoge celebrates his 35th birthday with an eagle at Charles Schwab Challenge

Tom Hoge celebrated his 35th birthday with an eagle during the third round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. He started off the round in great fashion.

The 35-year-old started off the round of the first tee. Hoge played a great drive off Colonial Country Club's par five 577-yard first hole. With his 318-yard drive finding the fairway, he shot his skillfully played 265-yard second shot to 2 feet and 9 inches from the pin. He then proceeded to tap in for eagle to start the day strong.

Tom Hoge not only made the first eagle of the day, he leads the field in the number of eagles as the only player to card in an eagle on the Fort Worth course. Hoge is through eight holes of the third round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge and currently sits tied for 42nd place with 1-under for the day.

Tom Hoge's 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge stats

All stats mentioned below are for Tom Hoge's first, second, and eighth holes of the third round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Hoge's average driving distance is 297.40 yards with his longest drive being 351 yards. He has a driving accuracy of 67.65% having hit 23 out of 34 fairways with his tee shots and has a stroke gained off the tee of 2.081.

Hoge has hit 27 out of 43 greens, having a greens-in-regulation percentage of 62.79%. His strokes gained in approach to the green is 1.509.

The 35-year-old has successfully made 13 out of 16 up and downs, giving him a scrambling percentage of 81.25% ranking him tied for eighth in the field for the stat. He has had only two greenside bunker shots this tournament and has made one up and down from the bunker, giving him a sand save percentage of 50%. Hoge's strokes gained around the green is 0.733.

Tom Hoge has made a total of 57 feet of putts. He has made an average of 1.93 putts per green in regulation hit, bringing his strokes gained in putting to -1.969.

With a total strokes gained of 2.354, Hoge has made one eagle, four birdies, 33 pars, and five bogeys so far into the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge with holes still left to play for the third round.

Through eight holes of the third round, Hoge has made one eagle, six pars, and one bogey. He currently sits tied for 42nd with one under through the third round and one under overall. He shares the position with seven other players.