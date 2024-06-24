Tommy Fleetwood celebrates a 'proud moment in his career' after making the 2024 GB Golf Olympics team

Tommy Fleetwood, the British golfer, has made it to the 2024 Olympics team. He will represent Great Britain with Matt Fitzpatrick at the upcoming Paris Olympics. The 33-year-old golfer, who also participated in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, will be competing in his second Olympics.

Olympic Golf consists of a 72-hole stroke play event with two men and two women representing their nations in the prestigious event. The men's event will begin on August 1 in Paris, while the women's event will start on August 7 at Le Golf National.

With all the teams for the 2024 Paris Olympics now finalized, Tommy Fleetwood came up with a tweet, claiming that it was a proud moment in his career.

"Since we left Tokyo in 2021, I’ve wanted to hear the news that I’ve been selected to represent again! An incredibly proud moment in my career, and I can’t wait to be in Paris this Summer with the rest of Team GB," he wrote.

Fleetwood competed in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics along with Paul Casey. However, unfortunately, they couldn't win a medal, as Casey finished T4, while Fleetwood remained T16. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Great Britain won the gold medal, courtesy of Justin Rose, when golf returned to the mega sporting event after 112 years.

Team GB's Chef de Mission happy to have Fleetwood back for the Olympics

Great Britain's Chef de Mission for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Mark England, said that he is thrilled to have two tremendous golfers representing the country.

"It is great to welcome Matt into the fold for what will be his first Olympic Games and to have Tommy back with us after his time competing in Tokyo 2020. Of course, this course holds such special memories for Tommy, so we are certain he and Matt will both look forward to playing in Paris once again," Mark said.

Matt Fitzpatrick will compete in the Olympics for the first time. The 2022 US Open champion is the second-highest-ranked British golfer after Tommy Fleetwood. Fleetwood, on the other hand, has competed in the Olympics as well as the Le Golf National. He won the Open de France in 2017 and was part of Europe's Ryder Cup-winning team at the same venue in 2018.

The 33-year-old Tommy Fleetwood began the 2024 season with a victory in Dubai and also registered his best finish in the Masters as he remained T3 at Augusta National. As a result of these two finishes, he saw a rise in the world rankings and qualified for the Great Britain Olympic Golf Team in 2024.

In the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Xander Schauffele (USA) won the gold, Rory Sabattini (Slovakia) won the silver, and C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei) won the bronze.