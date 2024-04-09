Tommy Fleetwood Masters finishes: How has the Golfer performed at Augusta National?

Tommy Fleetwood is one of the players to watch in the Masters Tournament, beginning Thursday, April 11. Fleetwood is ranked 13th by the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and is one of the top stars on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

The 2024 edition of the Masters will be Fleetwood's appearance. He has been an uninterrupted participant since 2017, with his best result so far being a T14 that he achieved in 2022.

Tommy Fleetwood, The Masters (Image via Getty).

Fleetwood's debut at Augusta National was in 2017, when he suffered his first and only cut so far at the Masters. The following year, he finished in the first of his three Top 20s (T17).

In 2019, Tommy Fleetwood finished T36, while in 2020 he returned to the Top 20 by finishing T19. In 2021 he finished T46 and in 2022 he achieved his best result so far, T14. In 2023 he placed 33rd.

In the 2022 edition, Fleetwood improved as the tournament progressed, as he carded a first round 75 and improved in the second round with a score of 72. With his score of 70 for the third round he was included in the Top 10s of the event, but finally placed T14 by finishing with a fourth round 73.

Tommy Fleetwood in the rest of the majors

Fleetwood has fared much better in the rest of the four majors. The Englishman has participated in 23 combined editions of the U.S. Open, The Open Championship and PGA Championship, with 15 cuts made.

Fleetwood has accumulated seven Top 10s in these three majors, including two second places (2018 US Open and The 2019 Open Championship). These two majors are also where he has fared best, with three Top 10s in each.

The best year for Tommy Fleetwood in terms of majors so far has been 2023, as he made the cut in all four such tournaments, with three Top 20s and two Top 10s. His best result was T5 at the US Open.

His performance at The Open Championship in 2023 is also well remembered, due to the fact that the tournament was held at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Feetwood's home course. That motivated the course was full of friends and family of the player.

The Englishman led the tournament after the first round, with a score of 5 under, tied with Argentinian Emiliano Grillo and South African Christo Lamprecht. After the second round, Fleetwood was second, five strokes behind American (and eventual champion) Brian Harman.

Fleetwood dropped to fifth place after the third round and to tenth at the end of the event. Nevertheless, it is considered one of his best performances in majors.