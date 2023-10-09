Top 10 golfers to earn more than $10,000,000 without winning a single PGA Tour event

Winning on the PGA Tour can add a tremendous amount to golfers' accounts. However, there are still some golfers who did not win a single event on the Tour and have earned more than $10, 000,000.

Sixteen golfers have earned more than $10 million in their careers without winning a single PGA Tour tournament. We take a look at 10 such golfers.

10 golfers who earned more than $10 million without winning a PGA Tour event

#1 Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood is the most surprising entry on the list. Having turned professional in 2010, he has won nine events in his career. However, the English golfer is still seeking his first PGA Tour victory. Nonetheless, that did not stop him from earning a fabulous amount from the golf series.

Earlier this year, his total career earnings crossed the $20 million mark. He joined the PGA Tour in 2017 and has played in numerous tournaments so far.

Fleetwood pocketed $1.6 million after finishing third at the 2023 FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship.

#2 Cameron Tringale

Tringale, who played on the LIV Golf in 2022, is yet another golfer who has not won a single PGA Tour event and still his total career earnings are more than $10 million. He began his professional journey in 2009 and has earned more than $16 million in his career so far.

#3 Brian Davis

Brian Davis has earned more than $13 million in his career without any PGA Tour wins. The English golfer has won two professional tournaments in his career and has reached No 45 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

#4 Byeong Hun An

Byeong Hun An's career earnings are $13,011,702. He was the youngest US Amateur winner in the history of the tournament and had three runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour after turning pro. An is still seeking for his first PGA Tour win.

#5 Denny McCarthy

The Jupiter-based golfer has won four tournaments in his career and has earned $12,666,414. However, he has not won a single event on the PGA or European Tour. He won one event in the Korn Ferry Tour and three other events.

#6 Patrick Rodgers

Patrick Rodgers has touched the $10 million mark in his career earnings without a victory on the PGA Tour. He has only one professional victory, which he registered at the Korn Ferry Tour, after turning pro in 2014.

He competed in two playoffs on the PGA Tour but struggled to earn his first Tour victory. He lost a match to Charles Howell III at the 2018 RSM Classic in a playoff. Earlier this year, Rodgers finished second to Akshay Bhatia at the 2023 Barracuda Championship after losing in a playoff. His total career earnings are $12,421,456.

#7 Cameron Young

Cameron Young's total career earnings are $11,858,713. He has also not won a single PGA Tour event but had some incredible finishes on the Tour, which helped him to earn significant money in his career. He has won four professional tournaments so far, including two on the Korn Ferry Tour.

#8 Alex Noren

With total career earnings of $11,275,916, Alex Noren is yet another golfer who crossed the $10 million mark in career earnings without a victory on the PGA Tour.

He has won 11 professional tournaments, including 10 on the European Tour. But still seeking a PGA Tour win.

#9 Harold Varner III

Harold Varner III joined LIV Golf last year and now only plays on the Saudi circuit and Asian Tour. He has also earned more than $10 million in his career after winning three professional events but did not win on the PGA Tour.

#10 David Hearn

David Hearn has competed in the PGA Tour playoffs twice but did not win any tournament. However, despite a winless journey on the Tour, Hearn has crossed the $10 million mark in career earnings. His total earnings are $10,070,854.