The Ryder Cup is considered the "event of events" in world golf, and playing in it is the highest honor for American and European golfers. It is not surprising, then, that there have been countless memorable moments throughout its history.

Whether because of its extraordinary sporting significance, the competitiveness of the participants, or simply the quirky nature of the event, the truth is that the history of the Ryder Cup is an endless source of anecdotes.

Let's take a look at 10 of the most exciting moments in the tournament's history.

Top 10 most exciting moments in Ryder Cup history

#1 The "Battle of Brookline"

It was the 1999 edition of the Cup, at The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts. The American team staged a huge comeback on Sunday after trailing10-6.

The atmosphere was tense and reached its peak when Justin Leonard holed a 45-foot putt for birdie on the 17th hole to tie the match against José María Olazábal.

The entire American team and other spectators jumped onto the green and began an exuberant celebration. However, Olazábal had not yet made his putt, so Leonard had not yet won.

In the end, Olazábal missed his putt on the 17th, but the match was halved. The Europeans protested the American attitude for a long time and the animosity lasted for several years. The Americans even issued a formal apology for their actions.

#2 The "Miracle at Medinah"

When it comes to historic comebacks, the one in Europe in 2012 is one of the most spectacular. The Americans came into Sunday with a six-point lead and had the Cup all but wrapped up.

But Team Europe saved the best for last, winning nine of the 12 singles matches to take the Cup 14.5 to 13.5. Only Dustin Johnson, Zach Johnson and Jason Dufner could win for the United States on the day.

#3 Ben Hogan and "The Best Golfers in the World"

In the 1967 edition, hosted at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, a pre-tournament dinner was provided for both teams. Dai Rees, captain of the British team (it had not yet spread to Europe), gave a speech in which he spared no words in praising the qualities of his team.

Ben Hogan, captain of the American team, countered Rees' very long speech in his own style. According to Bleacher Report, he listed the names of all the players on his team in alphabetical order, adding only:

"The United States Ryder Cup Team, the best golfers in the world."

#4 The War By The Shore

The 1991 edition is undoubtedly one of the most memorable editions of the Ryder Cup because of the atmosphere that prevailed. The United States was involved in Operation Desert Storm at the time, and the bellicose spirit had some aftershocks at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina.

Europeans did not appreciate the camouflage clothing worn by American players to show support for their troops. They also did not appreciate the (excessive, in their opinion) noise of the fans. Some situations almost got out of hand, such as the exchange of "tokens of appreciation" between Paul Azinger and Seve Ballesteros.

In the end, the Americans won, but not without suffering until the very end. Bernhard Langer and Hale Irwin were tied until the 18th hole, with the United States team leading by one.

Langer faced a six-foot putt for par, which would have given him the match win and a tie for Europe on aggregate. It is one of the most famous missed putts in Ryder Cup history.

Jose Maria Olazabal and Seve Ballesteros, 1991 Ryder Cup (Image via Getty).

#5 With cancer but undefeated

Nick Faldo and Paul Azinger are two players with a lot of history in the Ryder Cup, and not just in sports. Both faced each other in the singles match of the 1993 edition and ended up tied after a tremendous battle.

Shortly thereafter, Azinger was diagnosed with melanoma, which he survived with proper treatment. According to Bleacher Report, two years later, recalling his 1993 confrontation with Faldo, he said:

"Look at that, I had cancer and he still couldn't beat me."

#6 Worst Duo Ever

Everyone understands why Hal Sutton, captain of the 2004 U.S. team, paired Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. After all, they were (and still are) two of the game's greatest players.

But the truth is, it didn't work out. The Woods-Mickelson team left with two losses on the first day. Team golf is all about rapport, and these two were not the best mix.

#7 Teammates but not friends (or anything close)

Nick Faldo and Sergio Garcia did not like each other very much, and even less so after the 2008 Ryder Cup. That edition was Europe's worst showing in 40 years, and Faldo's captaincy was called into question.

Among other things, the Englishman spoke poorly of Garcia's performance, who contributed just one point (two losses and two draws). Faldo went so far as to call him "useless".

Such things are not forgotten. In 2018, when Garcia became Europe's leading Ryder Cup scorer, he said, according to Golf Digest:

"This means a lot to me. I passed some of my heroes today - and Nick Faldo."

#8 The Chair

Getting under your opponent's skin is a common phenomenon in sports. In 1957, England's Erick Brown thought his singles opponent, Tommy Bolt, was deliberately delaying his shots to make him impatient.

Brown asked his caddy to find him a chair to sit in while Bolt hit his shots. Brown and his caddy carried the chair around the course until the Brit won the match.

#9 The Concession

It's impossible to talk about great moments in golf without mentioning Jack Nicklaus. In the 1969 Ryder Cup, the Golden Bear faced off against Tony Jacklin in the singles match and starred in one of the most memorable examples of sportsmanship in the history of the event.

Both reached the 18th hole tied. Nicklaus finished with a four-foot putt and surprisingly gave Jacklin the putt that tied the match and the tournament.

Nicklaus knew his team had enough points to keep the cup. Still, he had to face the wrath of his captain, Sam Snead, who was not pleased with the Golden Bear's attitude.

#10 Tony Jacklin and Jack Nicklaus (Again)

18 years after "The Concession", Tony Jacklin and Jack Nicklaus crossed paths again in Ryder Cup history, albeit under very different circumstances. Jacklin was captaining the European team, and it was on a course designed by Nicklaus.

It was the 1987 edition, played at Muirfield Village Golf Club. A few years earlier, the event had been opened to all European players, and stars like Seve Ballesteros and Bernhard Langer were already making their presence felt.

So much so that Europe won the event three times in a row. The 1987 victory was the first for the European team on American soil (in the so-called Ryder Cup's modern era).