Top 10 South African golfers of all time to play on the PGA Tour

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the latest South African to make headlines on the PGA Tour. His strong showing at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship has once again put the spotlight on players of that nationality who have made history on the top U.S. tour. And there have been many.

Statistics available on the PGA Tour's official website list 52 South African players. However, the number is not exact as some names are missing, including some very important ones.

Let's take a look at the top 10 South Africans who have done the best on the PGA Tour:

Top 10 South African Golfers in PGA Tour History

Golf was introduced to South Africa in 1885, and two years later, the first golf club, which still exists under the name Royal Cape Golf Club, was established. No wonder the sport is so ingrained in the population.

These are the top 10 South African players at the highest level:

#1 Gary Player

Gary Player (Image via Getty).

Gary Player is not only the greatest South African to ever play on the PGA Tour but he is considered one of the sport's all-time greats. Player has 159 professional victories, including 24 on the PGA Tour.

His greatest triumphs include his nine major victories. He is one of only five players to complete a career Grand Slam, alongside Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

Among the many awards Player has received for his sports achievements, he was named "Sportsman of the 20th Century" in South Africa. He also received the Bob Jones Award, which is the highest honor bestowed by the United States Golf Association.

#2 Ernie Els

Ernie Els has been one of the best players on the main American tour and in the world for 25 years. In his long career (which continues on the Senior Tour), Els has won 75 tournaments, including 19 on the main U.S. tour (four majors).

#3 Bobby Locke

Arguably the first great South African player, Bobby Locke turned professional in 1938 and had a very successful career. He won 94 tournaments; 15 of those on the PGA Tour and 50 on the Sunshine Tour, Africa's premier circuit.

Between 1949 and 1957, Locke won The Open Championship four times and finished in the top 10 in four other editions.

#4 Retief Goosen

Goosen had a career of 346 tournaments on the most important U.S. tour. He won seven times (2 majors) and also excelled on the DP World Tour (formerly known as the European Tour), where he won 14 tournaments. In total, he has 38 professional wins.

Retief Goosen (Image via Getty).

#5 David Frost

Frost was another successful South African player who peaked in the 80s and 90s of the 20th century. He won 29 professional tournaments, 10 of which came on the PGA Tour. He did not win a major but finished in the top 10 seven times.

#6 Charl Schwartzel

One of several South African players currently playing on LIV Golf. During his time on the PGA Tour, Schwartzel won two tournaments, one of which was a major. He has 14 other professional wins on other tours.

# 7 Trevor Immelman

Immelman is a relatively young player (43), but he has not played on the main American circuit since 2019. In his 20 years on the circuit, he won two tournaments, including one major. He has nine other wins on other circuits.

#8 Louis Oosthuizen

Louis Oosthuizen (Image via Getty).

The player who surprised everyone by winning The Open Championship at St. Andrews in 2010. He also currently plays on LIV Golf. On the PGA circuit, he has only won the aforementioned event. He has won 13 other events on other circuits.

#9 Branden Grace

With 15 professional wins, including two on the PGA Tour, Branden Grace is another great South African player of all time. He has played in 39 editions of the majors, with six top 10s as his best finishes since turning pro in 2007.

#10 Tim Clark

Tim Clark's career includes 12 professional victories, including two on the main American circuit. He suffered an elbow injury during the 2015-16 season and has not played on the main US circuit since.