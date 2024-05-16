Top 3 rivalries to look forward to at 2024 PGA Championship feat. Rory McIlroy vs Brooks Koepka

The 2024 PGA Championship is about to tee off at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, and the golf world is already preparing to enjoy it. Like all high-level tournaments, the second major of the season will be full of storylines to follow closely, including historical and current rivalries.

Quite a few players will not only be looking for the PGA Championship title but also for a particular rivalry with one of their colleagues. Among the most popular rivalries are Brooks Koepka - Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler - Jon Rahm and Tiger Woods - Phil Mickelson.

Let's delve into the topic.

Top 3 rivalries to look forward to at 2024 PGA Championship

When talking about particular rivalries between players, it's not about who will win the title, but who will perform better.

Koepka, McIlroy, Scheffler and Rahm are among the top favorites, but Mickelson and Woods are not. However, they will be among the most-watched players at the 2024 PGA Championship, because of their history within the sport.

#1 Brooks Koepka vs. Rory McIlroy

Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy have a well-known sporting rivalry. Koepka has won five majors, while McIlroy has four, which has spread the debate between the two.

The issue has spilled out of the sporting frameworks on a few occasions, most recently this Monday, May 13, when news broke that McIlroy is divorcing his wife. Minutes later, Koepka posted several praises for his wife, Jenna Sims, on Instagram.

However, Koepka himself has acknowledged that rivalry with McIlroy motivates him to excel in golf. He recently acknowledged on the YouTube show "The Scoop" that if he could choose a partner to play with, he would always choose the Northern Irishman.

Both McIlroy and Koepka are among the top favorites to win the PGA Championship. Both are coming off wins in their most recent starts on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, respectively. Koepka is the defending champion, but McIlroy won at Valhalla in 2014.

#2 Scottie Scheffler vs. Jon Rahm

The sporting rivalry between Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm is tinged by the Spaniard's departure to LIV Golf. Rahm was expected to be named PGA Tour Player of The Year in 2023 after winning four times, but the award went to Scheffler, who also had an excellent season.

In 2024, the two players have had very different performances. While Scheffler has won four times in his last five starts, including The Masters, Rahm has failed to win at LIV Golf, although he has six top 10s in seven tournaments.

Nevertheless, both Scheffler and Rahm are favorites to win the PGA Championship, although the Texan (born in New Jersey) has the best chance according to the experts.

#3 Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have been rivaling each other practically since the beginning of their respective careers. Although Woods leads Mickelson in both total wins (110 x 57) and majors (15 x 6), the competition between the two is already historic.

In addition, the two are not only golf legends but also symbols of their respective tours. Woods is a great figure on the PGA Tour, while Mickelson is one of the main voices of LIV Golf.

That is why, although neither of them is among the main favorites to win the PGA Championship at Valhalla, there is no doubt that fans will follow both of them closely to see who finishes in a better position.