Top 3 Scottie Scheffler quotes you need to know about

Scottie Scheffler is an incredible golfer. As of July, he is the world's top-ranked golfer, an honor that is incredibly difficult to achieve. Despite being only 26 years old, Scheffler is already a champion. He won the 2022 Masters and is poised to take home several other major titles.

As a prominent athlete, he has a lot of people watching and looking up to him. Athletes are often considered role models for a variety of reasons. Scottie Scheffler is no different. As an athlete, he's been quoted saying a lot of things. Here are some that every golf fan should know about.

Scottie Scheffler quotes to make your day a little better

3) Doing the best you can is all you can do

The 150th Open - Day Four

Scottie Scheffler once said:

"I never expected to be sitting where I am now. You know, you don't expect things to come to you in this life. You just do the best that you can and with the hand you're dealt and just go from there."

Many athletes expect to end up as the best. They work hard and expect that their talent will put them in a great position. They're usually right, if not humble.

The 2022 Masters champion was honest about himself, admitting that he didn't think that he'd make it this far. The golfer candidly stated that sometimes some luck is needed.

People do not often control their circumstances, but they are given them anyway. It's more about what is done with the hand that's dealt than the actual hand itself and that is a fantastic reminder for everyone.

2) Being overwhelmed is okay

Houston Astros v Texas Rangers

At the Masters, Scheffler opened up about a mental struggle he was having:

"This morning was a totally different story. I cried like a baby this morning. I was so stressed out. I didn’t know what to do. I was sitting there telling Meredith, I don’t think I’m ready for this. I’m not ready, I don’t feel like I’m ready for this kind of stuff, and I just felt overwhelmed."

It's easy to think that athletes don't feel pressure or that they're impervious to it and it's easy to think that because one feels pressure or anxiety, they're less than athletes.

That couldn't be further from the truth, as Scheffler points out. He had an awful morning, crying and feeling incredibly stressed and overwhelmed before going on to win it all.

Anxiety does not make anyone any less than. Everyone deals with it, including champion athletes. Scheffler reminds everyone that he is human and that it's perfectly okay to be human.

1) Winning is not everything

No golf tournament win is ever guaranteed to anybody and that fear of losing is a real issue for many. The champion reminded everyone that winning and losing is not that important in the grand scheme of things.

"My identity isn’t a golf score. Like Meredith told me this morning, if you win this golf tournament today, if you lose this golf tournament by 10 shots, if you never win another golf tournament again she goes, I’m still going to love you, you’re still going to be the same person, Jesus loves you and nothing changes."

No matter how he performs, it doesn't change who he is or his value. Sometimes everyone needs a reminder of that because it's very easy to get down on oneself when things aren't going well.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anmol Gandhi