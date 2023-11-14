Top 5 at-risk golfers who’ve secured spots for the 2024 PGA Tour season, with one PGA Tour event to go

The FedEx Cup fall season event is heading to its conclusion, with only one event to go. The Fall season consists of seven tournaments, six of which have concluded last week.

The RSM Classic is the final event. Golfers finishing in the top 125 on the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the regular season will secure their PGA Tour spot for the next season.

Here is a list of the top 5 golfers, who were at risk of losing their spots on the PGA Tour for next season but somehow made it to the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings.

(Note: The list also includes the names of the players who are at the borderline and can make it to the top 125 on the FedEx Cup Standings)

Top 5 at-risk golfers who’ve secured spots for the 2024 PGA Tour season

#1 Matti Schmid

Matti Schmid (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

With a third-position finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Schmid jumped from 148 to 120 in the FedEx Cup standings.

The 25-year-old golfer finished in T38 position at the 2023 World Wide Technology and T26 at the Shriners Children's Open. The German golfer finished second at the DP World Tour's Andalucia Masters.

#2 Camilo Villegas

Camilo Villegas (Image via Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Camilo Villegas was outside the top 125 FedEx Cup standings. However, his outings in the last few tournaments, helped him secure his Tour card.

After missing the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Villegas settled for the second position at the WWT Championship and won last week's event, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

#3 Carl Yuan

Carl Yuan (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Carl Yuan made the best of the fall-season events and finally entered the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings. Before entering last week's event, Yuan was ranked 134 on the list and finished fourth at the Bermuda Championship to enter the top 125.

The Chinese golfer finished 68th in the Fortinet Championship, T6 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, T52 at the Shriners Children's Open and fourth at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

#4 Ryan Palmer

Ryan Palmer (Image via Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Ryan Palmer will enter the 2023 RSM Classic at No. 131 in the FedEx Cup standings. He has the best chance to enter the top 125 if he has a good finish at this week's event.

He had missed the cut at the Shriners Children's Open but had two top-10 finishes. He finished in a tie for the fifth place at the World Wide Championship and then finished T8 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

#5 Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ryan Moore moved from 140 to 128 in the FedEx Cup standings. He finished T5 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and will compete at this week's RSM Classic.

Having turned pro in 2005, Moore has won five tournaments in his career and reached 27 in the Official World Golf Rankings.