The Genesis Invitational 2024 is scheduled to commence on February 15 and will have its finale on Sunday, February 18. Seventy-one golfers will compete this week to win the winner's share of the purse of $20 million.

Tiger Woods will return to professional golf tournaments this week. He will be playing in a stellar field, which will be graced by current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and 2023 FedEx Cup winner Viktor Hovland, among others.

Here is a list of the top 5 golfers to watch at The Genesis Invitational 2024.

Top 5 big-name golfers to watch at The Genesis Invitational 2024

#1 Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Fifteen-time Major champion Tiger Woods will make his comeback to professional tournaments at this week's The Genesis Invitational 2024. He last played at the 2023 PNC Championship in December and has since been on hiatus.

Woods is the host of the tournament and will also be playing in it. Fans are eager to watch him play at the PGA Tour event.

#2 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

After getting off to a smooth start to the new year with a victory at the Dubai Desert Classic, fans had high hopes for Rory McIlroy. But he struggled with his game at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He finished in a tie for 66th place. He will look to bounce back and have some good finishes at the The Genesis Invitational 2024.

#3 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland (Image via Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland has only played in Signature events this season and has had decent finishes, if not very impressive. He finished in a tie for 22nd place at 2024 The Sentry and then T58 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Norwegian was slated to compete at last week's WM Phoenix Open but he withdrew from the competition ahead of the start. He is another golfer to watch this week.

#4 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will also play at The Genesis Invitational 2024. So far this season, he has participated in four events and achieved three top-10 results. The American golfer has been in incredible form for the last two seasons and fans have high hopes for him in this week's tournament.

#5 Nick Dunlap

Nick Dunlap (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Nick Dunlap, who became the first amateur golfer in 33 years to win on the PGA Tour after winning The American Express 2024, will also tee off at The Genesis Invitational.

Dunlap won The American Express as an amateur last month and then soon turned pro. He made his debut as a pro at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am but struggled with his game and finished last on the leaderboard.

Fans have great expectations from him going into the Genesis Invitational, which is his second PGA Tour event as a pro.