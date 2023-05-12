Top 5 contenders for the 2023 PGA Championship crown

As the 105th US PGA Championship approaches, all eyes are on defending champion Justin Thomas, who is aiming for his third championship at the famous Oak Hill Country Club.

This year's PGA Championship, which takes place from May 18-21, promises spectacular action and fierce rivalry. The world's best golfers will assemble to compete for the coveted major championship.

With the Oak Hill East Course serving as the battleground and a breathtaking jackpot of $15,000,000 on the line, fans are excited to watch the action unfold. Let's take a look at the five top contenders for winning the coveted title this year.

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas, a dominant force in the golfing world, will be hoping to add another US PGA Championship trophy to his already remarkable collection. Thomas is not new to the pressure and expectations that come with defending this title, having won it twice previously.

Thomas will be motivated by his previous victories and the chance to add his name once again to the PGA Championship's illustrious history.

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm, whose early-season prowess suffered a minor setback before the Masters, is a leading contender as well. Rahm showed tenacity by recovering from a four-putt on the first hole at Augusta National to score a remarkable opening 65, eventually claiming a four-shot triumph and his second major title.

Rahm has two top-10 finishes in six US PGA Championship outings, including a tie for fourth place at Bellerive in 2018.

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka, a major championship contender, approaches the US PGA Championship with a great track record. The American golfer won back-to-back US PGA Championships in 2018 and 2019, along with several other major victories and good finishes.

Despite struggling in 2022, owing to injuries and a loss of form, Koepka's recent resurgence during the Masters suggests a return to elite performance. His participation in the LIV Golf league has also gotten noticed, which has heightened the attention on him.

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler, recognised for his exceptional driving and overall performance, joins the 2023 PGA Championship roster with high hopes. While he narrowly missed defending his Masters title, finishing in a tie for 10th place, Scheffler has constantly demonstrated his abilities throughout the season.

He has had notable finishes in prior US PGA Championships, including fourth place in 2020 and eighth place in 2021. His ranking in overall putting, on the other hand, indicates a potential area for growth that could affect his performance.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy, an outstanding golfer attempting to complete the career grand slam, enters the US PGA Championship following a mediocre showing at the Masters. Despite an early exit at Augusta, McIlroy's confidence is high, and he is keen to make a name for himself at Oak Hill.

McIlroy's previous success at the course, where he finished eighth in 2013, as well as his familiarity with the course as a member, adds to his potential as a strong contender.

The golfing world is anticipating a fierce contest among these brilliant competitors as the 105th US PGA Championship approaches.

