Top 5 most controversial golf Twitter moments ft. Justin Thomas and Phil Mickelson

Golf is one of the most peaceful sports in the world. Players are usually very silent on the golf course. However, sometimes small things lead to disaster on and off the course.

Over the years, golfers have been engaged in numerous controversies on social media platforms. The biggest danger for modern-day players is Twitter. Listed below are the top-5 most controversial Twitter moments.

#1 Justin Thomas

In 2019, American golfer Justin Thomas and the United States Golf Association (USGA) got into a small argument on Twitter.

Thomas tweeted about the Tour's revised policy which imposed a two-stroke play during the Handa Classic on Adam Schenk. He asked the officials to communicate with the players to "better the game."

"Totally agree... I more so say things in hopes that the USGA starts communicating with the current players to better the game and the sport. The rules are rules, no getting past that. Just hoping going forward, communication is had and ALL GOLFERS benefit from any changes, " wrote Justin Thomas.

Expand Tweet

In reply, the USGA tweeted:

"Justin, we need to talk. You’ve canceled every meeting we’ve planned with you, but we are reaching out again. We were at the first 5 events, and tournaments last year, and your tour has had a seat at the table for 7 years. We’d love nothing more than to give you a seat. Call us.”

Expand Tweet

#2 Phil Mickelson

Mickelson often lands into hot water for some or the other reason. In late 2019, he was accused of skipping the Phoenix Open for Saudi Invitational for which he received criticism from golf fans.

Speaking about his decision to play at the Saudi Invitational, Mickelson tweeted:

"After turning down opportunities to go to the Middle East for many years, I’m excited to go play and see a place in the world I’ve never been. I understand those who are upset or disappointed. You’ll be ok. I’m excited to experience this for the first time."

Expand Tweet

Golf analyst Ewan Murray replied in the comments section, saying:

"You could, of course, go there of your own volition and without being highly paid for the pleasure if so keen on visiting."

Expand Tweet

Mickelson defended himself by saying:

"I could, but given the opportunity I have to go play and compete while visiting, your recommendation just seems stupid to me."

Expand Tweet

Murray replied:

"It won’t seem stupid to people with half an interest in human rights. Your competitive relish is rather irrelevant in such context."

Expand Tweet

#3 Ian Poulter

One of the more controversial moments on Twitter included Ian Poulter, who nearly cost a fan's job.

During the 2016 Valspar Championship, Poulter asked a cameraman to not follow him. He said:

"Next time, I'm ready to play my shot, don't be running in behind me."

Glenn Stacey, who works for Reliable Carriers Inc., voiced against the golfer on his Facebook page saying, "This guys is a true d**k", as reported by Golf Digest.

Ian Poulter came across the post and complained to Stacey's company on Twitter, saying:

"it's principles....would you pay a delivery guy to deliver your valuable item if he thinks your an arrogant pick. I'm confused."

Reliable Carriers replied, saying the employee was routed to the company's headquarters. They wrote:

"We sincerely apologize for our drivers incredible lack of judgement. He is currently be routed to our MI HQ, Bob Sellers, COO."

Ian Poulter's comment to Reliable Carriers Inc.

Fortunately, Stacey did not lose his job.

#4 James Hahn

One of the most controversial comments on Twitter was made by James Hahn in 2022. He slammed the PGA Tour schedule, saying:

"Take a look at the new PGA Tour schedule, and you’ll understand why players are upset. Vegas to Japan to South Carolina to Bermuda to Mexico? For the viewers, it’s a flick of a remote. For us, it’s 20-hour travel days and tens of thousands of dollars in expenses.”

Expand Tweet

#5 A fan made a mean comment on LPGA players

During the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced a payment of $75,000 for PGA Tour players who were sick and $5000 for LPGA Tour players, which ignited controversy over financial disparities.

However, a Twitter account by the name of JPJ made a sexist comment, which ignited outrage on social media. He wrote:

"There are thousands of men who could win weekly on the LPGA Tour. Anyone with a 4-handicap would likely shoot mid-60s from forward tees.”

Golf fan's mean comment on LPGA players (Image via Golf Channel)

The comment was criticized by almost all the LPGA Tour players and fans alike.