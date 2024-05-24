Top 5 most expensive golf courses in the world ft. Pinehurst Course No. 2

Golf is associated with luxury, from its substantial prize money to its high-end equipment. Even its venues are extravagant.

Many golf courses worldwide attract audiences for their picturesque views and amazing perks. However, memberships and fees to play at these golf courses are also very expensive. Here are some of the most expensive golf courses in the world.

Top 5 most expensive golf courses in the world

#1 Pinehurst Course No. 2

Pinehurst Course No. 2 (Image via Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

It can cost you around $495 to play at the prestigious Pinehurst No.2 Golf Course in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The venue does not have any membership but allows the public to tee off.

Over the years, the venue has hosted several renowned tournaments, including the US Open, for both men and women and amateurs. It has also hosted the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup.

#2 Pebble Beach Golf Club

Pebble Beach Golf Club (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Pebble Beach Golf Links is one of the most expensive golf courses in the world. The venue is best known for hosting the PGA Tour event Pebble Beach Pro-Am. However, it has also been home to the US Open in the past. The venue is known for its luxury and can cost $675 to play on it. Its membership fee is around $3,000.

#3 TPC Sawgrass Players Stadium Course

TPC Sawgrass Players Stadium Course (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The host of The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass Player Stadium Course, is pretty expensive for the public. The green fees are around $600, making it one of the most expensive golf courses in the world.

TPC at Sawgrass was designed by renowned architects Pete and Alice Dye. In addition to hosting the PGA Tour event, it hosted the Web.com Tour Championship for three years, from 2013 to 2015.

#4 Whistling Straits – Straits Course

Whistling Straits – Straits Course (Image via Warren Little/Getty Images)

Whistling Straits-Straits Course is also included on the list of the most expensive golf courses in the world. The venue charges up to $555 per round. The golf course is popular for hosting the Ryder Cup in 2021. Nestled in the beautiful location of Sheboygan County, the Straits Course is designed by Pete and Alice Dye.

#5 Kiawah Island Ocean Course

Kiawah Island Ocean Course (Image via Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kiawah Island Golf Course is one of the most expensive golf courses in the world. It can cost you up to $650 to play at the venue, while its membership fee is around $135,000.

The golf course is located at Kiawah Island in South Carolina and has hosted numerous prestigious golf tournaments over the years. It was home to the Ryder Cup in 1991 and hosted the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2021.