Top 5 golfers in the Masters 2025 field ranked ft. Scottie Scheffler

The 2025 Masters is set to begin on April 10 at the Augusta National Golf Club. This is the first major championship of the year and one of the most prestigious tournaments in professional golf.

This is the 87th edition of the event, and plenty of prominent names from across the world are competing. So here are the top five golfers in the Masters 2025 field this week at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Top 5 golfers in the field for the Masters 2025

1. Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler at Drive Chip & Putt National Finals - Source: Imagn

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is one of the favorites and the top-ranked golfer in the field this week. He is ranked World No.1 in the OWGR rankings and has won the green jacket twice.

He will be looking to defend the title and win back-to-back Masters. Scheffler is coming into this event on the back of some decent form, as he finished T2 at the 2025 Valspar Championship.

2. Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy at the Texas Children's Houston Open - Source: Imagn

The Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy is also going to be a top favorite to win the 2025 Masters. He is ranked second in the world and is one of the most prominent golfers who hasn't won the Green Jacket yet in his career.

McIlroy couldn't have asked for a better start to the season this year, with two wins in five starts. His best finish at Augusta National was runner-up in 2022, where he came in from behind with a fabulous final round.

3. Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa is one of the top-ranked golfers this week - Source: Getty

Collin Morikawa is another top-ranked golfer in the field and has peaked at the right time, coming into the 2025 Masters. He is a two-time major championship winner and is coming into the event with a T10 finish at the Players Championship and a T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Morikawa's best finish at Augusta National came last year, where he finished T3 for the event. So we can expect the 27-year-old golfer to be one of the top contenders going into the event.

4. Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg at the Masters Tournament - Source: Imagn

Although Ludvig Aberg missed the cut in the last two events, he won the 2025 Genesis Invitational and finished runner-up at the Augusta National last year. So he has to be one of the top-ranked golfers going into the event this week.

The Swedish golfer is also ranked 5th in the OWGR rankings and will be eyeing his first major championship win of his career.

5. Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele at the Valspar Championship - Source: Imagn

The world No. 3, Xander Schauffele, is coming back after an injury but has showcased good signs with a T12 finish at the 2025 Valspar Championship. Additionally, his two major wins last year would have boosted his confidence, and he also had a solo eighth finish at Augusta National last year.

