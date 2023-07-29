The second last event of the PGA Tour season, the 2023 3M Open, is heading to its weekend play.

While American professional golfer Lee Hodges leads the table with four strokes against the tied second-placed golfers, two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas missed the cut.

Although the TPC Twin Cities event hasn't had many top stars competing, a number of renowned players did participate in hopes to get some FedEx Cup points and growth in the Ryder Cup rankings.

Who are the top five players who missed the 2023 3M Open cut?

Here are the top 5 golfers who have missed the cut at the second-last event of the PGA Tour:

#5 Sungjae Im

South Korean professional golfer Sungjae Im has greatly impacted the PGA Tour since joining. However, the 25-year-old golfer missed the cut for the sixth time in the 2022-23 season at the 2023 3M Open.

Sungjae Im at the TPC Twin Cities (via Getty Images)

The 2018-19 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year hasn't played up to the mark this season. However, he currently stands in the 36th position on the FedEx Cup rankings and hopefully will make it to the playoffs.

#4 Sepp Straka

Austrian professional golfer Sepp Straka had a sensational campaign in the recently concluded Open Championship, where he finished tied runner-up. However, the two-time PGA Tour winner had a change of fortunes in the 2023 3M Open, where he missed the cut by a margin of four strokes.

#3 Gary Woodland

The US Open 2019 champion Gary Woodland had a terrible outing at the TPC Twin Cities, Minnesota. His 2023 3M Open campaign came to an end after a 3 over 145 aggregate score finish.

Woodland stands 95th in the FedEx Cup rankings and will certainly not make it into the playoffs in the postseason event.

#2 Cameron Young

The World No. 15 came in the 2023 3M Open as a top-ranked golfer from the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). However, he missed his third cut of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season.

Cameron Young stands in eighth rank on the Ryder Cup standings, but his outing at TPC Twin Cities will definitely affect his chances to make it into the US team for the upcoming biennial event.

#1 Justin Thomas

30-year-old American professional golfer Justin Thomas was playing in his first 3M Open this year. However, he had a forgettable outing at TPC Twin Cities and missed the cut by merely two strokes.

Justin Thomas (via Getty Images)

He currently stands 79th on the FedEx Cup rankings and his chances for playoffs look quite slim after the event. Thomas will need have to a terrific top finish in the last event of the season, the Wyndham Championship.