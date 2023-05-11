Top 5 highlights from the 2022 PGA Championship 

The 2022 PGA Championship was held at the Southern Hills Championship Course from May 19-May 22, 2022, with 156 of the world's best professional golfers competing for a $12 million purse.

The intense four-day tournament on the famed course enthralled golf enthusiasts worldwide. As the competition came to a close, the leaderboard revealed an intense duel between some of the world's best athletes.

The 2022 PGA Championship was won by a world number-one golf star who demonstrated exceptional skill and poise throughout the four-day contest.

Fans were kept on the edge of their seats until the final putt dropped, crowning another remarkable year in the PGA Championship's illustrious history.

#1 - J. Thomas became the 2022 PGA Champion

Justin Thomas won the 2022 PGA Championship in a dramatic final round. This was his second PGA Championship title. Despite starting the final round in second place, Thomas displayed outstanding skill and poise. He forced a three-hole playoff against Will Zalatoris.

The suspense was evident as both golfers competed, but in the end, Thomas emerged victorious, solidifying his position as one of the sport's most brilliant players.

This remarkable show of skill and commitment provided viewers with a moment in golf that is sure to go down in history.

#2 - Fans missed the defending champion

Phil Mickelson, the golfing legend, made history at the age of 50 by becoming the oldest player in golf's long and illustrious history to win a major event. Mickelson's victory gave him his sixth major tournament title, placing him among the sport's greatest players.

While he was the defending champion at the time of his historic victory, Mickelson did not compete in the 2022 PGA Championship. His absence left fans wondering if he would return to defend his title in the future. Regardless, his remarkable achievements will live on in golf history.

#3 - The battle for momentum on the green

Will Zalatoris only made two birdies in his past 15 holes, while Justin Thomas made six in his last 12 holes. The momentum definitely favored Thomas, and Zalatoris replied with another birdie.

Zalatoris hit his approach shot onto the green, but the ball drifted back, threatening to fall off the front. Fortunately, it came to a halt on the periphery, leaving him with a 40-foot putt.

Meanwhile, Thomas put pressure on himself, hitting his second shot pin-high and leaving him with a comfortable 15-foot putt. At this time, Thomas had a significant advantage.

#4 - JT's emotional victory in today's tournament earns him his second major title

Zalatoris congratulated Thomas on his well-deserved victory. While other contenders, such as Pereira, Fitzpatrick, and Young, failed to bring their best game, Thomas delivered a stunning final round, finishing with a 67 and a back nine of 32.

Thomas was consistently solid throughout the competition, even braving the worst of the weather over the opening two rounds and shooting a pair of 67s.

With a second major win under his belt, the 29-year-old golfer from Kentucky was undeniably a class act who is primed to add to his stellar record.

#5 - US dominance in the leaderboard

The leaderboard at the end of the golf 2022 PGA Championship's final day on Sunday, May 22, displayed a solid US dominance.

Justin Thomas won after an entertaining playoff against fellow American Will Zalatoris. They both finished at -5. Six of the top nine players were from the United States, including Cameron Young and Chris Kirk, who joined Thomas, Zalatoris, Brendan Steele, and Tom Hoge.

Mito Pereira of Chile and Tommy Fleetwood of England rounded out the top five with -4 and -3 points, respectively.

While English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick tied for fifth place with Fleetwood, Irish golfer Rory McIlroy finished ninth at -2. It was a fierce competition, but in the end, the American golfers shone brightly, displaying their skill and aptitude to take the top spots on the leaderboard.

