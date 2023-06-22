The Travelers Championship is one of the most highly anticipated events on the PGA Tour calendar, attracting top golfers from around the world.

The 2022 edition of the tournament was held at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut. The tournament provided golf enthusiasts with a week filled with thrilling moments and unforgettable performances.

In this listicle, we will delve into the top five highlights from the 2022 Travelers Championship. These moments captured the essence of the event and looking back at them will help fans relive the excitement that unfolded on the course.

Top 5 highlights from Travelers Championship 2022

#5 Bubba Watson's remarkable victory

Bubba Watson at the LIV Golf Invitational - DC - Day Two

Bubba Watson, a two-time Masters champion, delivered a stunning performance to claim victory at the 2022 Travelers Championship.

Watson showcased his mastery of the TPC River Highlands course, finishing with a four-round total of 17-under-par. His incredible consistency and shot-making ability propelled him to the top of the leaderboard, earning him his fourth victory at this prestigious tournament.

Watson's final round was particularly memorable, as he birdied four of the last six holes to secure a two-stroke victory over the chasing pack. His unwavering composure under pressure and strategic decision-making demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the game's most exciting players.

Bubba Watson's triumph at the 2022 Travelers Championship will undoubtedly be etched in the tournament's history.

#4 Kramer Hickok's sensational playoff run

Kramer Hickok at the Wells Fargo Championship - Round One

The 2022 Travelers Championship witnessed an exhilarating playoff between Kramer Hickok and Harris English. Hickok, a relative newcomer on the PGA Tour, displayed nerves of steel and tenacity throughout the playoff to leave spectators in awe of his performance.

After finishing the regulation 72 holes tied with English at 13-under-par, he sealed his spot in the playoff with a clutch birdie on the 18th hole. The playoff began with both players making incredible shots, matching each other stroke for stroke.

Ultimately, it was Hickok's spectacular approach shot on the 18th hole during the playoff that sealed his victory. It secured his maiden PGA Tour title and etched his name in Travelers Championship history.

#3 Bryson DeChambeau's record-breaking round

Bryson DeChambeau at the 123rd U.S. Open Championship - Final Round

Bryson DeChambeau is known for his unique approach to the game. He delivered a scintillating performance during the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship.

DeChambeau electrified the crowd by carding a record-breaking round of 60, becoming the first player in the tournament's history to achieve this feat. The round was a display of his immense power and accuracy off the tee, combined with his deft touch on the greens.

He made 10 birdies and an eagle, showcasing his ability to dominate a golf course when everything aligns. DeChambeau's historic round propelled him up the leaderboard in incredible fashion.

He couldn't maintain the same momentum throughout the tournament. However, his extraordinary achievement will be remembered as one of the highlights of the 2022 edition of the tournament.

#2 Jordan Spieth's dramatic hole-out

Jordan Spieth at the 123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round Two

Jordan Spieth, a fan favorite and former major champion, provided spectators with a moment of magic during the 2022 Travelers Championship. On the 17th hole, with his ball nestled in the greenside bunker, Spieth delivered an audacious shot that found the bottom of the cup for an incredible hole-out birdie.

The shot was met with a thunderous roar from the crowd, as Spieth celebrated in trademark fashion. This remarkable display of skill and composure under pressure exemplified his ability to rise to the occasion and deliver moments of sheer brilliance.

Jordan Spieth's hole-out became an instant highlight of the tournament, etching itself in the memories of all who witnessed it.

#1 Patrick Cantlay's consistency and a runner-up finish

Patrick Cantlay at the 123rd U.S. Open Championship - Final Round

Patrick Cantlay, known for his precision and methodical approach to the game, showcased his skills throughout the 2022 Travelers Championship. His consistent play allowed him to stay in contention throughout the tournament, ultimately finishing as the runner-up.

Cantlay's performance was marked by his remarkable ball-striking and clutch putting. His ability to hit precise approach shots and drain crucial putts under pressure showcased his competitiveness and determination.

While he narrowly missed out on the title, his strong showing and runner-up finish cemented his status as one of the top players in the game.

Travelers Championship - Round One

The 2022 Travelers Championship thus provided golf enthusiasts with a week filled with unforgettable moments.

Bubba Watson's remarkable victory and Kramer Hickok's playoff heroics will be remembered for years to come. However, Bryson DeChambeau's record-breaking round, Jordan Spieth's magic hole-out, and Patrick Cantlay's consistent play are not too far behind in public memory.

Overall, the tournament was a showcase of skill, drama, and excitement and fans are eagerly anticipating the next edition of this esteemed tournament.

