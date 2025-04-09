Top 5 LIV Golfers with the best Masters record ft. Sergio Garcia

The Masters Tournament is only days away, and the hype for the first major of the 2025 season has been building up steadily. All the top-tier golfers are gearing up to clinch the Green Jacket and the paycheck. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler will return to vie for his third title but shall face stiff competition from the illustrious names on the field.

The competition will also welcome twelve LIV golfers, some of whom have outstanding records at the event. Here's a list of five such LIV golfers with the best records at the Masters.

Five LIV golfers with the best record at the Masters

1. Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has the best record among the twelve LIV golfers who will play at the 2025 edition. He has already triumphed in three Masters tournaments, starting in 2004 where he finished with a 9 under 279 and beat Ernie Els by one stroke. He next triumphed at the 2006 edition with 7 under 281 after scoring two strokes over Tim Clark. His last win came in 2010 where he finished top of the pile with a 16 under 272 and beat Lee Westwood by three strokes.

Besides these triumphs, Mickelson has won three more majors and has a runner-up finish at the 2023 Masters Tournament. He participated in this major championship 31 times and made it through the cutline 28 times.

2. Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson won two Masters tournament titles in 2012 and 2014 Masters Tournaments. He won the 2012 tournament with 4 under in total after shooting 69 in the first round with five birdies, followed by 71 in the second round with three birdies. In the third and fourth rounds, he shot 70 and 68 with five and six birdies, respectively.

Watson triumphed at the 2014 edition with 8 under in total, and the first round saw 69 with three birdies, followed by 68 in the second round with six birdies. The third and fourth rounds saw 74 and 69, with one birdie and five birdies, respectively.

3. Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Masters with 20 under, which was a winning record back then. He participated in 14 editions of the tournament and made the cut eleven times. He had a total of five top-10 finishes from 2015 to 2020.

This year, Johnson played at LIV Golf Riyadh, LIV Golf Adelaide, and LIV Golf Hong Kong, finishing at T44, T31, and T54, respectively. Johnson also played at the LIV Golf Singapore and LIV Golf Miami with a T5 and T27 after scoring 9 under and 7 over.

4. Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia won the 2017 Masters in a playoff against Justin Rose. He is on course to complete his 100th major appearance in Augusta National this year. Last year, Garcia missed the cutline at the tournament after shooting 72 and 79 in the two rounds.

He had four top 20 finishes in the 2025 LIV Golf events, including a victory at the LIV Golf Hong Kong, a T6 at the LIV Golf Riyadh, and a T3 at the LIV Golf Miami.

5. Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm won the 2023 Masters and became the fourth Spaniard to win the tournament. Moreover, he has eight top 5 finishes in 32 starts at the major championship.

In 2025, he had five top 10 finishes, including a T2 at the LIV Golf Riyadh, a T5 at the LIV Golf Singapore, and a T6 at the LIV Golf Adelaide with 15 under 201, 9 under 204, and 7 under 209, respectively.

