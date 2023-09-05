Top 5 LIV golfers missing from the European Ryder Cup team ft. Sergio Garcia and Thomas Pieters

Skipper Luke Donald announced his 12-member European team for the 2023 Ryder Cup on September 4. While there were a few surprising inclusions, such as Shane Lowry and Justin Rose, there were also some notable names missing from the squad.

The European Ryder Cup team had already announced Henrik Stenson as their captain for the 44th edition of the biennial event. However, when the Swedish golfer joined the LIV Golf league, he was snubbed from his skipper duties, and they were handed to Luke Donald.

While the United States team picked LIV golfer Brooks Koepka, the European team already made it crystal clear that they would not be considering any players from the breakaway series.

Which top 5 LIV Golfers missed making it into the European Ryder Cup team?

Here are five players who could have been part of the 44th edition of the biennial event:

#5 Martin Kaymer

Although Martin Kaymer last appeared in the European Ryder Cup team jersey in 2016, he is still one of the most skilled golfers across the globe. His decision to join the LIV Golf League certainly limited his chances of being part of the team in the 44th edition of the tournament.

The two-time Major champion had played the tournament five times in his career and earned 6.5 points for his team.

#4 Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood had been part of 11 Ryder Cup teams and won the prestigious event seven times with Europe. However, his golden days are long gone, and the 50-year-old believes he could be part of the team as captain rather than player.

The English golfer has a staggering record of 21-20-6 in a prestigious biennial event.

#3 Thomas Pieters

Member of the 2016 European Ryder Cup team, Thomas Pieters was once ranked as high as 23rd on the Official World Golf Rankings (currently 93rd).

As a result of joining the LIV Golf league, the six-time European Tour title holder missed out on an opportunity to be part of the prestigious event.

#2 Ian Poulter

There are very few players without a major title who have earned the kind of respect that Ian Poulter has throughout his career.

The 12-time European Tour title winner had been part of the seven European Ryder Cup teams and won the event five times with them. He holds a lucrative record of 15-8-2 and has earned 16 points in the prestigious biennial event.

#1 Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia was overlooked as a contender for a spot in the European team for the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup. His first appearance came in 1999, and since then, he has participated in the event 10 times.

The 2017 Masters champion earned 28.5 points and had an overall record of 25-13-7.