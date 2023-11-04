Following the second round of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, the projected cut for the tournament is under five. The tournament is underway at El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante in Mexico and will have its final on Sunday, November 5.

Three golfers are yet to complete their second round. However, some of the big names are already standing outside the projected cut. Here are the five golfers who failed to make the projected cut at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship.

Top 5 names who failed to make the cut at 2023 World Wide Technology Championship

#1 Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala (Image via Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Sahith Theegala slipped down 12 positions following the second round of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. He scored 70 in the first round and 71 in the second to finish with a total of under par three.

Theegala carded five birdies and three bogeys in the first round and seven birdies, four bogeys and one double bogey in the second round.

#2 Harry Higgs

Harry Higgs (Image via Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

American golfer Harry Higgs also struggled with his game at the WWT Championship. He played both rounds of 70 and above to score 2-under par 142, which was three points behind the projected cut.

He started his game with a birdie on the first hole on Thursday and then made three more birdies and two bogeys to score 70. In the second round, he made three birdies and three bogeys to settle for a score of 72.

#3 Emiliano Grillo

Emiliano Grillo (Image via AP Photo/Tomohiro Ohsumi)

Emiliano Grillo played two rounds of 74 and 70, which were not enough for him to make the cut in the tournament. He carded three birdies, two double bogeys and one bogey in the first round and four birdies and one bogey in the second to score even 144. He finished five strokes behind the projected cut of under five.

#4 Zac Blair

Zac Blair (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Zac Blair finished with a score of under four, missing the projected cut by just one point. He tied for 75th position after completing the second round of the tournament. Blair scored 71 in the opening round and 69 in the second to settle for a total of four under 140.

Zac Blair started his game with a birdie on the first hole in the inaugural round followed by a bogey on the third. He carded two bogeys and two birdies in the front nine of the first round and two birdies, one bogey on the back nine to score 71. In the second round on Friday, Blair carded four birdies and one bogey to score 69.

#5 Michael Block

Michael Block (Image via Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Michael Block became fans' favourite golfer after finishing in the top 20 at the 2023 PGA Championship earlier this year. However, he has been since struggling with his game.

He missed the cut at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship after playing two rounds of 72 and 76. He finished in a tie for 130th position with a score of four over par.