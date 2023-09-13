Top 5 pairings to watch on Day 1 of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship ft. Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and Ludvig Aberg

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship is almost around the corner. The premier DP World Tour event will feature a 144-player field, which includes the captain Luke Donald and all the 12 members of the European Ryder Cup team.

Previous five edition champions such as Shane Lowry and Billy Horchel will also be present at the Wentworth Club event that kicks off on September 14.

The recently crowned FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, and World No. 3 Jon Rahm are some notable stars who will garner massive fan base presence at the DP World Tour event this weekend.

Who are the top 5 pairings to watch out for at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship?

There are above 45 groups for the first round of the Wentworth Club event. Here are our top five pairs to watch out for.

#5 Vincent Norrman, Jordan Smith, and Jorge Campillo

The 25-year-old Swedish professional has had an excellent campaign in 2023 so far. He is entering the 2023 BMW PGA Championship with a win at the recently concluded Irish Open.

For the first round of the Wentworth Club event, Vincent Norrman is paired with Jordan Smith and the 2023 Magical Kenya Open winner Jorge Campillo. They are scheduled to tee off at 08:10 a.m. ET.

#4 Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, and Shane Lowry

Defending champion Shane Lowry is paired with his European team colleagues Tommy Fleetwood and Sepp Straka. They will tee off at 4:00 a.m. ET in the 2023 BMW PGA Championship.

While the Irishman Lowry was seen last week at the K Club and finished tied for three on the leaderboard of the 2023 Irish Open, Fleetwood and Straka will be seen swinging golf clubs after two weeks of hiatus. They were last seen at the 2023 Tour Championship

#3 Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, and Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre garnered enough talks after he was overlooked for a spot in the European team earlier this month. However, the Scottish golfer is back for another week of golf on the DP World Tour 2023 season.

He is paired with two of the Ryder Cup team members, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose for the first round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. The group is scheduled to tee off at 7:50 a.m. ET.

#2 John Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, and Nicolai Hojgaard

The 2023 Masters Champion Jon Rahm is paired with two of his 2023 Ryder Cup teammates Tyrrell Hatton and Nicolai Hojgaard for the first round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship.

They all will look for great game practice before the 44th edition of the prestigious biennial event. They are scheduled to start their play at 7:40 a.m. ET.

#1 Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and Ludvig Aberg

The World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is back for the second consecutive week on the DP World Tour. In the previous week's Irish Open, he had a forgettable fourth round that slipped him to T16 rank on the leaderboard.

The Northern Irishman is paired with the FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland and the European Masters champion Ludvig Aberg for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. They will kickstart their first rounds of play at 3:40 a.m. ET.

All of them are also part of the European team for the 2023 Ryder Cup.