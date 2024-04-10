The Masters 2024 is set to commence with its first round on Thursday, April 11th, at the Augusta National Golf Course. Golfers are scheduled to tee off for the inaugural round at 8:00 a.m. ET. They will compete in groups of three.

Erik Van Rooyen will take the first shot on Thursday, paired with Jake Knapp, followed by Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, and Santiago de la Fuente. This year's tournament features a stellar field consisting of LIV and PGA Tour players.

With the pairings for the tournament released, here are the top five groups to watch at the Masters 2024:

Top 5 pairings to watch on Day 1 of the 2024 Masters

#1 Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

The tournament's defending champion, Jon Rahm, will tee off in a group with Matt Fitzpatrick and Nick Dunlap.

Rahm earned the green jacket in 2023, while Fitzpatrick and Dunlap are still seeking one.

Rahm and Fitzpatrick have played together in the Ryder Cup and were part of the winning European Team in 2023. Meanwhile, Dunlap has just turned pro earlier this year.

The group will tee off on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

#2 Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

The five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods will also tee off this week at the Augusta. He will tee off in a group with Jason Day and Max Homa for the tournament's first two rounds. The group will start their game at 1:24 p.m. ET.

#3 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

Another pairing to watch is Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele. While Scheffler won the Masters in 2022, the other two have been seeking their first Augusta event win. The trio will tee it up at 10:42 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 11.

#4 Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, and Cameron Smith will tee off together at the Masters 2024.

While Smith currently plays on LIV Golf, Hovland and Clark have been integral parts of the PGA Tour. Smith last played at the Miami event but was forced to withdraw after the first round due to illness. Fans have high hopes for Smith; hopefully, he will return with more power at this week's Major.

The group will tee off at 10:54 a.m. ET.

#5 Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

Last year's The Open Championship winner, Brian Harman, will tee off at 1:25 a.m. He will start his game with Brooks Koepka and Tom Kim. Koepka was the runner-up of the Masters last year and has been in great form this year as well.