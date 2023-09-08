Top 5 rookie performances of all time at the Ryder Cup ft. Sergio Garcia and Keegan Bradley  

The 2023 Ryder Cup is just around the corner and this year the USA and the European teams have one rookie player in each team. European captain Luke Donald picked up Ludvig Aberg in his team while Zach Johnson selected Sam Burns. Although these players do not possess the experience to play in the team event, they have a better chance to help their team win the tournament.

Over the years, history has proved inexperienced players have dominated the field and displayed an impactful performance. Here are the top 5 best rookie performances of all time at the Ryder Cup.

Top 5 Ryder Cup rookie performances of all time

1) Sir Nick Faldo

Nick Faldo was just 20 years 59 days old when he made his debut at the Ryder Cup in 1977. He registered three points from all his matches and left a mark on history after defeating reigning Masters and Open Championship winner Tom Watson in a head-to-head single.

2) Sergio Garcia

Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia became and still is the youngest golfer to play in the Ryder Cup. He made his debut at the biennial tournament at the age of 19 in 1999, which was eventually the peak days of his career.

In the hostile atmosphere of Brookline, Boston, Garcia played exuberantly throughout the tournament and added 3 1/2 points to his team.

3) Henrik Stenson

Another golfer who left his imprints in the history of the Ryder Cup as a rookie is Henrik Stenson. He had his first taste of the tournament in 2006 as a rookie player.

Henrik defeated Vaughan Taylor in Sunday singles and made an impression in his debut year. He played in four consecutive Ryder Cup events until 2021. Henrik will miss this year's tournament.

4) Justin Rose

Rose gained three points from the four matches he played for the European team at the 2008 Ryder Cup. In his debut year at the tournament, the English golfer displayed an impactful performance defeating Phil Mickelson.

He beat the American golfer by 3&2 in the Sunday singles and became the talk of the town. Although the European team lost the tournament that year, Justin Rose stole the hearts of the people with his outstanding performance. He will be playing at the 2023 Ryder Cup, which is scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 1 in Rome.

5) Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley made his Ryder Cup debut in 2012 as a rookie and displayed a spectacular performance. He teamed up with America's top-ranked golfer Phil Mickelson and crushed the pairing of Luke Donald and Sergio Garcia for a a 4&3 victory. The duo then defeated Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell by 2&1.