The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson begins on Thursday, May 11. Golfers from around the world will travel to McKinney, Texas, for the popular event. The tournament will be hosted at TPC Craig Ranch, a difficult 7,468-yard, par-72 course that will put even the most-accomplished players to the test.

The stakes for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson champion are high as contenders compete for a share of the $9.5 million prize money. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, who won the tournament in 2022 with a final score of 25-under par, is the most recent champion.

The event is named after famous golfer Byron Nelson. Fans can expect an entertaining four days of golf as the world's greatest players exhibit their skills and compete for one of the sport's most renowned trophies. The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson will offer an opportunity for these players to showcase their talent.

Top picks at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson to watch out for

#1 - Justin Suh (+250 = 20th)

Suh has cashed in 16 of his past 17 events, despite being a first-time TOUR member, and he possesses a strong combination of finding fairways and striking it close. With the putter, his confidence surges, which could be an advantage on this course.

#2 - Ryan Palmer (+120 = Top 40)

The 46-year-old is a Colonial member and a previous runner-up in this week's competition. He's 2-for-2 at TPC Craig Ranch with a 67.75 scoring average and is well-equipped to deal with Texas' weather conditions.

#3 - Carson Young (+240, ranking in the top 40)

This PGA TOUR rookie has recently made a name for himself, demonstrating his ability to adjust like a veteran in larger ballparks. TPC Craig Ranch is a hybrid where an above-average week with the putter could compensate for his proclivity to pile up the scoring chances.

#4 - Vincent Norrman (+125 = Top 40)

Norrman's strength and precision from tee to green creates long-term sustainability. He has three top 25 finishes in his last five starts, indicating that he is settling into a level of comfort at the highest level of the sport. He has showcased amazing skills during the match.

#5 - Brice Garnett (+250 = Top 40)

Garnett has been steady throughout his bag, winning five of his previous six starts. He's 2-for-2 at TPC Craig Ranch, and his performance last year, when he led the field in scrambling and was tied for third in par-3 score, suggests he may be a strong candidate.

Poll : 0 votes