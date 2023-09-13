Top 5 sleeper picks for the 2023 Fortinet Championship

The 2023-24 PGA Tour season begins in less than 48 hours with the 17th edition of the Fortinet Championship. The tournament presents a very interesting field with several top players and others who could surprise.

Precisely who could fly under the radar at the Fortinet Championship is much talked about among fans. And there is no doubt that this is a tournament that lends itself to almost any player becoming news.

According to the specialized site Odds Checker, the players who have the best chance of winning at the North Course of the Silverado Resort in Napa Valley, California, are those who stand out in the combination of Stroke Gained (SG): Tee To Green and SG: Off The Tee statistics.

With this fact in mind, here are five players who could pull off an upset at the Fortinet Championship:

#1 Kevin Yu

At the close of the previous PGA Tour season, Taiwan's Kevin Yu was third in SG: Off The Tee and seventh in SG: Tee To Green. His performance earned him three Top-10 finishes in the 16 tournaments he played.

Yu's main problem was in putting, where he was well below average during the 2022-23 season. He will need to capitalize on his strengths and minimize his weaknesses to contend at the Fortinet Championship.

#2 Cam Davis

Last season, Cam Davis was 11th in SG: Off The Tee and 26th in SG: Tee To Green. As with Yu, this advantage is countered by his putting problems, which have slowed down his development.

Davis had a previous season of six Top 10s and at the Fortinet Championship, will be looking to return to the winner's circle following his victory at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

#3 Luke List

Luke List is a journeyman player on the PGA Tour. After last season, he was 12th in SG: Off The Tee and 37th in SG: Tee To Green. At the Fortinet Championship, he will be looking for his second win on the circuit. But he will have to control his problems with his game around the green and, above all, with putting.

#4 Corey Conners

Corey Conners can hardly be called a sleeper pick, as he has become a solid player on the tour. His position in the world ranking (31st) proves it.

The Canadian was 14th in SG: Tee To Green and 15th in SG: Of The Tee at the end of the 2022-23 season. This year he also won his second victory on the circuit (Valero Texas Open), in addition to four other Top 10s.

#5 Stephan Jaeger

Stephan Jaeger has managed to become a regular presence on the PGA Tour. Last season he played 29 tournaments, finishing 21st in SG: Tee To Green and 39th in SG: Off The Tee.

The German ended the 2022-23 season with 26 cuts passed and two Top 10s. He is still looking for his first win on the circuit.