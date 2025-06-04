Top 5 sleeper picks for 2025 RBC Canadian Open ft. Cameron Young

The RBC Canadian Open will take place this week after completing the Memorial Tournament last week. The RBC Canadian Open will be held at the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley from June 5 to 8, and the tournament welcomes a star-studded field to fight for the $9.8 million purse.

While the tournament has top-tier names like Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Wyndham Clark, and more, some underdogs might surprise as well through their performance. Here's a list of five such sleeper picks for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.

Five sleeper picks for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open

1. Cameron Young

Cameron Young - Source: Imagn

Cameron Young had four top 20 finishes in the 2025 PGA Tour season, including a T8 at The Sentry Tournament with 23 under, a T12 at the WM Phoenix Open with 13 under, a T18 at the Valero Texas Open with 2 under, and a T7 at the Truist Championship with 10 under. Young’s last 2025 event was the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday, where he finished at T25 with 4 over score.

2. Erik van Rooyen

Erik Van Rooyen - Source: Imagn

Erik Van Rooyen had two top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour, including a T2 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson with 23 under and a T9 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches with 14 under. His last PGA Tour event of the year was the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished at T36 with 2 under.

3. Nick Taylor

Nick Taylor- Source: Imagn

Nick Taylor had three top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour in 2025, including a first-place finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, a T8 at The Genesis Invitational, and a T4 at the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday. Taylor's other best finishes of the year include a T12 at The American Express and a T17 at the Truist Championship.

4. Mackenzie Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes- Source: Imagn

Mackenzie Hughes had three top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour, including a T10 at the Texas Children's Houston Open with 13 under, a T3 at the RBC Heritage, and a T2 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. His last tournament was the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday, where he finished at T39 with 73-71-77-74 over the four rounds.

Hughes’ other best finish was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard with a T22 after shooting 73-70-72-73 over the four rounds.

5. Keith Mitchell

Keith Mitchell- Source: Imagn

Keith Mitchell had two top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour, including a T2 at the Corales Puntacana Championship with 13 under and a T7 at the Truist Championship with 30 under. His last tournament was the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished at T36 with 2 under.

