Top 5 sleeper picks at 3M Open 2025 ft. Davis Thompson

The 2025 3M Open is the current stop for the PGA Tour after the completion of the Open Championship, where Scottie Scheffler won the tournament. The 3M Open will take place this week from July 24 to 27 at the TPC Twin Cities course, flaunting a purse of $8.4 million.

Ad

The 3M Open has top-tier golfers Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler and others playing in Blaine, Minnesota. Apart from these, there are a few underdogs in the field and here's a list of five sleeper picks at the tournament:

5 sleeper picks in the 3M Open field

#1 Davis Thompson

Davis Thompson at the John Deere Classic - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Davis Thompson’s last and only PGA Tour triumph came at the 2024 John Deere Classic with a 28-under. This year, Thompson had one top 10 finish, which came at the PLAYERS Championship with 7-under.

Ad

Trending

Thompson's other top finishes were at the Genesis Invitational, the John Deere Classic, and the Truist Championship with T13, T18, and T23 after scoring 4 under, 14 under, and 6 under, respectively. He will look to register his first win of the season at the 3M Open.

#2 Taylor Pendrith

Taylor Pendrith at the U.S. Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Taylor Pendrith’s best finishes so far this season, T5, came at the Texas Children's Houston Open and the PGA Championship with 15-under and 5-under, respectively. His other top finishes came at the Farmers Insurance Open, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Memorial Tournament, the Sentry, and the Genesis Scottish Open with T7, T9, T12, T13, and T13, respectively.

Ad

#3 Patrick Fishburn

Patrick Fishburn at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - First Round - Source: Imagn

Patrick Fishburn has had three top 10 finishes in the 2025 PGA Tour season: a T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, a T5 at the Valero Texas Open, and a T6 at the ISCO Championship with 13 under, 4 under, and 5 under, respectively. Apart from these, his other top finishes were a T18 at the John Deere Classic and a T28 at the Valspar Championship.

Ad

#4 Erik van Rooyen

Erik van Rooyen at the Charles Schwab Challenge - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Erik van Rooyen finished as a solo runner-up each at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson and the Barracuda Championship, where he scored 23-under and 44-over, respectively. His other top 10 finish this season came at a T9 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches with 14-under. Apart from these, his other top finishes were a T30 at the Sony Open in Hawaii and a T34 at the Truist Championship.

Ad

#5 Mackenzie Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes at the U.S. Open - First Round - Source: Imagn

Mackenzie Hughes had three top 10 finishes this season. He finished 10th at the Texas Children's Houston Open, T3 at the RBC Heritage, and T2 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. The Canadian golfer's other notable finish came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a T22 after shooting an even par score.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More