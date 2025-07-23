Top 5 sleeper picks at 3M Open 2025 ft. Davis Thompson

The 2025 3M Open is the current stop for the PGA Tour after the completion of the Open Championship, where Scottie Scheffler won the tournament. The 3M Open will take place this week from July 24 to 27 at the TPC Twin Cities course, flaunting a purse of $8.4 million.
The 3M Open has top-tier golfers Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler and others playing in Blaine, Minnesota. Apart from these, there are a few underdogs in the field and here's a list of five sleeper picks at the tournament:
5 sleeper picks in the 3M Open field
#1 Davis Thompson
Davis Thompson’s last and only PGA Tour triumph came at the 2024 John Deere Classic with a 28-under. This year, Thompson had one top 10 finish, which came at the PLAYERS Championship with 7-under.
Thompson's other top finishes were at the Genesis Invitational, the John Deere Classic, and the Truist Championship with T13, T18, and T23 after scoring 4 under, 14 under, and 6 under, respectively. He will look to register his first win of the season at the 3M Open.
#2 Taylor Pendrith
Taylor Pendrith’s best finishes so far this season, T5, came at the Texas Children's Houston Open and the PGA Championship with 15-under and 5-under, respectively. His other top finishes came at the Farmers Insurance Open, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Memorial Tournament, the Sentry, and the Genesis Scottish Open with T7, T9, T12, T13, and T13, respectively.
#3 Patrick Fishburn
Patrick Fishburn has had three top 10 finishes in the 2025 PGA Tour season: a T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, a T5 at the Valero Texas Open, and a T6 at the ISCO Championship with 13 under, 4 under, and 5 under, respectively. Apart from these, his other top finishes were a T18 at the John Deere Classic and a T28 at the Valspar Championship.
#4 Erik van Rooyen
Erik van Rooyen finished as a solo runner-up each at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson and the Barracuda Championship, where he scored 23-under and 44-over, respectively. His other top 10 finish this season came at a T9 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches with 14-under. Apart from these, his other top finishes were a T30 at the Sony Open in Hawaii and a T34 at the Truist Championship.
#5 Mackenzie Hughes
Mackenzie Hughes had three top 10 finishes this season. He finished 10th at the Texas Children's Houston Open, T3 at the RBC Heritage, and T2 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. The Canadian golfer's other notable finish came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a T22 after shooting an even par score.