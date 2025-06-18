Top 5 sleeper picks for the Travelers Championship 2025 ft. Rickie Fowler

\
The Travelers Championship is the PGA TOUR’S next stop and the tournament will take place at the TPC River Highlands from June 19 to 22, flaunting a $20 million purse for the signature event. Last year, the Travelers Championship was won by Scottie Scheffler and in this edition, the tournament welcomes a star-studded field including the World No. 1 as the defending champion.
Other top-tier golfers like Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele will also play in the field. But some underdogs might surprise everyone with their performance this week. Here's a list of five sleeper picks for the Travelers Championship:
Five sleeper picks for the 2025 Travelers Championship
1) Rickie Fowler
Rickie Fowler played at the Travelers Championship last year and finished at T20 after firing 13 under score in total. Before that, he played the 2023 Travelers Championship to finish at T13 with a 16 under score. This year, Fowler had one top 10 finish and it came at the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday, where he finished at T7 with 1 under.
2) Akshay Bhatia
Last year, Akshay Bhatia finished at T5 at the Travelers Championship by scoring 18 under. This year, Bhatia had three top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour, including a T3 at THE PLAYERS Championship with 10 under, a T9 at The Genesis Invitational with 6 under, and a ninth-place finish at the Mexico Open at Vidanta World with 15 under.
3) Sam Stevens
Sam Stevens last played the Travelers Championship in 2023, and the golfer missed the cut line after shooting 2 under. This year, Stevens had two top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour, including a T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open with 7 under and a T3 at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson with 20 under. His last appearance was at the US Open, where he finished at T23.
4) Eric Cole
Eric Cole played the 2024 Travelers Championship, and he finished at T48 with 5 under. Before that, he played the 2023 Travelers Championship to finish at T24 with 13 under. This year, Cole had two top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour, including a T5 at the Sony Open in Hawaii with 14 under and a T5 at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson with 17 under.
5) Alex Noren
Alex Noren didn't play the Travelers Championship last year, and this year, Noren played only four tournaments, out of which he had a T17 finish at the PGA Championship with 3 under. His last appearance was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut line after shooting 2 under.