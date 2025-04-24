Top 5 sleeper picks to watch at Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 ft. Sun Day Red ambassador Karl Vilips

This week on the PGA Tour, the players will compete in the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The four-day tournament is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, April 24, with its final round on Sunday, April 27.

The tournament will feature teams of two players. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will return to defend the title and are the top favorites to win the event. However, the tournament also features other golfers, such as Karl Vilips, who would be teaming up with Michael Thorbjornsen.

Below are the five sleeper picks for the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Top 5 sleeper picks to watch at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025

#1 Karl Vilips and Michael Thorbjornsen

Sun Day Red brand ambassador Karl Vilips has started his 2025 PGA Tour season at the Mexico Open and has recorded some decent finishes so far. He won the Puerto Rico Open earlier this year. Meanwhile, his teammate Michael Thorbjornsen has played in a total of ten events and recorded one runner-up finish in his last outing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

#2 Rico Hoey and Sam Ryder

Sam Ryder and Rico Hoey are another team to watch at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Both have been playing fairly well this season and are the sleeper pick for this week's event. Ryder has played in ten events this season and made the cut in all of them, while Hoey played in 12 and made the cut in seven.

#3 Luke List and Henrik Norlander

Luke List will be teaming for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Henrik Norlander, and they are another sleeper pick for the event. Out of the 11 tournaments he played so far, List made the cut in four, while Norlander played in 12 and made the cut in six of them.

#4 Mark Hubbard and Ryan Brehm

Mark Hubbard and Ryan Brehm are another sleeper pick team for the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Hubbard had a good start to his season on the PGA Tour in 2025 but struggled in the mid-season events. However, in his last outing at the Corales Puntacana Championship, he settled in T12 place. Meanwhile, Brehm had only played in one event, but he missed the cut in that.

#5 J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell

Keith Mitchell and J.T. Poston are teaming up for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and are the sleeper pick for the event. Mitchell had played in 10 events this season and was the runner-up in his last outing at the Corales Puntacana Championship. Meanwhile, Poston played in 12 events and made the cut in 11 of them.

