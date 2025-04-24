  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Top 5 sleeper picks to watch at Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 ft. Sun Day Red ambassador Karl Vilips

Top 5 sleeper picks to watch at Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 ft. Sun Day Red ambassador Karl Vilips

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Apr 24, 2025 06:43 GMT
PGA: Valspar Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Karl Vilips (Image Source: Imagn)

This week on the PGA Tour, the players will compete in the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The four-day tournament is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, April 24, with its final round on Sunday, April 27.

Ad

The tournament will feature teams of two players. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will return to defend the title and are the top favorites to win the event. However, the tournament also features other golfers, such as Karl Vilips, who would be teaming up with Michael Thorbjornsen.

Below are the five sleeper picks for the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Top 5 sleeper picks to watch at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025

#1 Karl Vilips and Michael Thorbjornsen

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Karl Vilips (Image Source: Imagn)
Karl Vilips (Image Source: Imagn)

Sun Day Red brand ambassador Karl Vilips has started his 2025 PGA Tour season at the Mexico Open and has recorded some decent finishes so far. He won the Puerto Rico Open earlier this year. Meanwhile, his teammate Michael Thorbjornsen has played in a total of ten events and recorded one runner-up finish in his last outing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Ad

#2 Rico Hoey and Sam Ryder

Sam Ryder (Image Source: Imagn)
Sam Ryder (Image Source: Imagn)

Sam Ryder and Rico Hoey are another team to watch at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Both have been playing fairly well this season and are the sleeper pick for this week's event. Ryder has played in ten events this season and made the cut in all of them, while Hoey played in 12 and made the cut in seven.

Ad

#3 Luke List and Henrik Norlander

Luke List and Henrik Norlander (Image Source: Imagn)
Luke List and Henrik Norlander (Image Source: Imagn)

Luke List will be teaming for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Henrik Norlander, and they are another sleeper pick for the event. Out of the 11 tournaments he played so far, List made the cut in four, while Norlander played in 12 and made the cut in six of them.

Ad

#4 Mark Hubbard and Ryan Brehm

Mark Hubbard and Ryan Brehm (Image Source: Getty)
Mark Hubbard and Ryan Brehm (Image Source: Getty)

Mark Hubbard and Ryan Brehm are another sleeper pick team for the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Hubbard had a good start to his season on the PGA Tour in 2025 but struggled in the mid-season events. However, in his last outing at the Corales Puntacana Championship, he settled in T12 place. Meanwhile, Brehm had only played in one event, but he missed the cut in that.

Ad

#5 J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell

J.T. Poston (Image Source: Imagn)
J.T. Poston (Image Source: Imagn)

Keith Mitchell and J.T. Poston are teaming up for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and are the sleeper pick for the event. Mitchell had played in 10 events this season and was the runner-up in his last outing at the Corales Puntacana Championship. Meanwhile, Poston played in 12 events and made the cut in 11 of them.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.

She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks.

Know More

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications